- Rachel Emery, of Kaleva, made the fall 2019 dean’s
- list at the College of St.
- Scholastica in Duluth,
- Minnesota.
- Jr Boulter, of Elmira, made the fall 2019 president’s honor roll at Bismarck State College in North Dakota.
- The following Traverse City natives earned academic recognition during the
- fall 2019 term at Muskegon Community College: McKenzie Ankerson and Jaymi Seeley made the dean’s
- list while Brianna Gillen
- and Emily Graham were added to the academic
- honors list.
- The following Interlochen Arts Academy students received Gold Key awards
- in the West Michigan
- division of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards: Sophia Chefalo,
- a senior from Traverse
- City, was recognized for
- her visual arts portfolio; Mervyn Jones, a senior from Interlochen, visual arts portfolio; Seth Kirby, a senior from Interlochen, flash fiction; and Maya Lai, a sophomore from Traverse City, personal essay.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded a total of $7,941.46 to local teachers. The following received Classroom Improvement Grants: Sandy Jansen, Elk Rapids High School; Kelly Vujea, Cherry Knoll Elementary; Tanya Hendges, Courtade Elementary; Michelle Lazar, Grand Traverse Academy; Megan Neizgoda, Long Lake Elementary; Sonya Neal, Old Mission Peninsula School; Chris Vaughan, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Eric Ranke, TC West Senior High; and Michael Wilson, TC West Senior High.
- Michigan School Vocal Music Association honored TCAPS music teacher and K-12 district music curriculum leader Wendee Wolf-Schlarf at the 2020 Michigan Music Conference. She was recognized with the “Reaching for the Stars” award, which goes to someone who impacted music education for many years.
- The following students graduated from Spring
- Arbor University at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester: Rose Coleman, of Interlochen; Dawn Moses and Brian Peacock, of Kalkaska; Ashley Steed, of Thompsonville; Mikela Wilson, of Traverse City; and Sarah Thelander, of Williamsburg.
- Northeastern University named Grace Jones, of Traverse City, to the fall 2019 dean’s list. Jones is majoring in criminal justice/political science.
- Traverse City natives Christopher Deneweth,
- Raymond Deneweth and
- Caroline Peacock were named to the fall 2019
- dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Nina Morris during the week of Jan. 28. Morris is a senior at Kalkaska High School and in the agri-science program
- at TBA Career-Tech Center. She is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society
- and participated in cross country, drama and the robotics team. She received a second-place Art Award in illustrations for watercolors. Morris is enrolled in the NMC early college program and plans to study social science at a four-year university.
- Nathaniel Heegeman,
- of Bellaire, and Alexa Vanord, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Carthage College in Wisconsin.
- Asher Cornelius, of Traverse City, recently earned a master’s degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Education Newsmakers: 03/02/2020
Tags
- Dean's List
- Honor Roll
- Education
- School
- Jr Boulter
- Minnesota
- Duluth
- Elmira
- Rachel Emery
- List
- Brianna Gillen
- Sophia Chefalo
- Visual Arts
- Portfolio
- Student
- Mervyn Jones
- Senior High
- West
- Curriculum
- Wendee Wolf-schlarf
- University
- Interlochen Arts Academy
- Christopher Deneweth
- Raymond Deneweth
- Nina Morris
- Grace Jones
- Association
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
84, of Traverse City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Sparks; children, Katherine Dennis, Kevin Kropp, Thomas Kropp, Patrick Kropp and Mariann Whitson. Cremation will take place and private services will be held. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share yo…
Most Popular
Articles
- Security breach impacts Munson patients
- Convicted murderer Robert Schwander gets shorter sentence
- Ironman route to avoid Leelanau
- Coronavirus landscape under constant surveillance in northern Michigan
- Four arrested in drug house bust
- Potential coronavirus case monitored, no symptoms in northern Michigan resident
- Business specializes in court-ordered drug tests
- Michigan will need realtor buy-in for a state septic code
- Returned application baffles absentee voter
- Second Second-Hand Store
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.