Nina Morris

Morris

 Special to the Record-Eagle
  • Rachel Emery, of Kaleva, made the fall 2019 dean’s
  • list at the College of St.
  • Scholastica in Duluth,
  • Minnesota.
  • Jr Boulter, of Elmira, made the fall 2019 president’s honor roll at Bismarck State College in North Dakota.
  • The following Traverse City natives earned academic recognition during the
  • fall 2019 term at Muskegon Community College: McKenzie Ankerson and Jaymi Seeley made the dean’s
  • list while Brianna Gillen
  • and Emily Graham were added to the academic
  • honors list.
  • The following Interlochen Arts Academy students received Gold Key awards
  • in the West Michigan
  • division of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards: Sophia Chefalo,
  • a senior from Traverse
  • City, was recognized for
  • her visual arts portfolio; Mervyn Jones, a senior from Interlochen, visual arts portfolio; Seth Kirby, a senior from Interlochen, flash fiction; and Maya Lai, a sophomore from Traverse City, personal essay.
  • TBA Credit Union recently awarded a total of $7,941.46 to local teachers. The following received Classroom Improvement Grants: Sandy Jansen, Elk Rapids High School; Kelly Vujea, Cherry Knoll Elementary; Tanya Hendges, Courtade Elementary; Michelle Lazar, Grand Traverse Academy; Megan Neizgoda, Long Lake Elementary; Sonya Neal, Old Mission Peninsula School; Chris Vaughan, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Eric Ranke, TC West Senior High; and Michael Wilson, TC West Senior High.
  • Michigan School Vocal Music Association honored TCAPS music teacher and K-12 district music curriculum leader Wendee Wolf-Schlarf at the 2020 Michigan Music Conference. She was recognized with the “Reaching for the Stars” award, which goes to someone who impacted music education for many years.
  • The following students graduated from Spring
  • Arbor University at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester: Rose Coleman, of Interlochen; Dawn Moses and Brian Peacock, of Kalkaska; Ashley Steed, of Thompsonville; Mikela Wilson, of Traverse City; and Sarah Thelander, of Williamsburg.
  • Northeastern University named Grace Jones, of Traverse City, to the fall 2019 dean’s list. Jones is majoring in criminal justice/political science.
  • Traverse City natives Christopher Deneweth,
  • Raymond Deneweth and
  • Caroline Peacock were named to the fall 2019
  • dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin.
  • Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Nina Morris during the week of Jan. 28. Morris is a senior at Kalkaska High School and in the agri-science program
  • at TBA Career-Tech Center. She is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society
  • and participated in cross country, drama and the robotics team. She received a second-place Art Award in illustrations for watercolors. Morris is enrolled in the NMC early college program and plans to study social science at a four-year university.
  • Nathaniel Heegeman,
  • of Bellaire, and Alexa Vanord, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Carthage College in Wisconsin.
  • Asher Cornelius, of Traverse City, recently earned a master’s degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.