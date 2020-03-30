- The following Crooked Tree Arts Center Youth Art Exhibit participants earned awards from Kendall College of Art and Design: Hailey Taylor, third grade, Westwoods Elementary; Madison Vandenberg, seventh grade, East Middle School; Roxy McClellan, seventh grade, East Middle School, KCAD awards and honorable mention; Sophie Covert, seventh grade, East Middle School, honorable mention; Ava Venezia, eighth grade, East Middle School, honorable mention; Hannah Coy, eighth grade, West Middle School, honorable mention; Jack Griffiths, eighth grade, West Middle School; Kobe Mandoka, sixth grade, West Middle School, honorable mention; Dana Bacon, eighth grade, West Middle School, honorable mention; Annika Bushbaker, eighth grade, West Middle School; Bella Kearney, junior, Central High School, $100 award; Cloe Wallman, junior, Central High School, $100 award; Arielle Jean, junior, West Senior High, $100 award; Parker Jenkins, junior, West Senior High, honorable mention; Nicholas Zenner, junior, West Senior High, KCAD awards and honorable mention; and Jamie Pittinos, senior, West Senior High, KCAD awards.
- Elk Rapids High School earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. In 2019, the school was one of 639 recognized in this category.
- NMC chose the first recipients of its Experiential Learning fellowship. Winners design a course including teamwork, immersive experiences, project-based assignments and online elements.
- Lisa Blackford and Tamara Coleman teach Science of Stress, Sarah Montgomery-Richards instructs Western Religions, Caroline Schaefer-Hills leads Art Appreciation, Brian Sweeney instructs Basic Metallurgy and John Velis teaches Systems Analysis and Design.
- The following students are finalists for the 2020 Young Playwrights Festival: Kallie Crouch, Mancelona High School, “The Moon Is More Important Than the Sun”; Nathaniel Myers, West Senior High, “National Day of Mourning”; Amber Merchant, Central High School, “Wrong Lines”; Daniela Castillo, West Senior High, “PROMESA”; Reann Nelson, Glen Lake High School, “The Awkward Proposal”; and Olivia Seymour, Central High School, “Butterfly”.
- The following are the Young Playwrights Festival competition semifinalists: Alexandra Sprenger, TC West Senior High, “Me, Myself, and I”; Sage Campbell, Glen Lake High School, “Burnt Sienna”; Cy Balderach, Grand Traverse Academy, “These Days”; Julia Snyder, TC West Senior High, “The 21st Century Crisis”; Lexus Paniagua, TC Central High, “A Riot at Stonewall Inn”; and Hannah Gregory, St. Mary’s School, “The Cold Maiden to Route 16.”
- West Senior High School students Alex Eveleigh, Ryan Hozak, Brennan Burns and Michael Riccobono won the 2020 Academic World Quest regional competition. This qualifies the Temple Runners team for the national event in Washington, D.C., in April. Louis the XVI team members Jessie Chan, Angela Green, Sommer Motley and Sydney Smith finished in second. WAAC team members Chloe Ricker, Ainsley Rosenburg, Will Stanton and Audrey Michaels came in fifth.
Education Newsmakers: 03/30/2020
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
