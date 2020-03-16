- The following students were named to the Grace Christian University fall 2019 dean’s list: Aaron Castaneda, of Kalkaska; Jon-Michael Clark, of Traverse City; Cole Corwin, of Kingsley; Victoria Corwin, of Kingsley; and Sharlene Stallworth, of Traverse City.
- The following students made the Grace Christian University president’s list for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2019 term: Emily Austhof, of Traverse City; and Morgan Corwin, of Kingsley.
- Jäeger Griswold, of Central Lake, was chosen as one of 17 high school students in the nation to serve on the Keep America Beautiful National Youth Advisory Council during the current school year. Griswold is working on a community service project to clean and maintain a neglected labyrinth in a local park. He also attended the national conference in Tennessee in February.
- Evan Barnes, of Frankfort, was named to the fall 2019 chancellors list at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Barnes is a sport and recreation management major.
- Abigail Riffell, of Williamsburg, and Lauren Breederland, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of Feb. 4:
- Natalie Gonzalez Cortes is a senior at TC West Senior High School. She founded and is president of the Multicultural Club, vice president of Young Peacebuilders and a member of National Honor Society. She is a mentor and tutor, played soccer and attended the Dance Center. Gonzalez Cortes maintains a 3.94 GPA and plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force and later become an aerospace engineer.
- Alden Wack is a senior at West Senior High School. He is president of the American Sign Language Club and a member of the Mental Health Club. He is also the photographer for the school yearbook. Wack plans to study sign language at Lansing Community College.
- Stephan Forgrave is a senior at Grand Traverse Academy. Forgrave is treasurer of Kiwanis Key Club and National Honor Society and president of the Class of 2020. He participated in band and is on the honor roll. He maintains a 3.95 GPA and plans to study biochemistry in college.
- The following students graduated from Michigan Technological University in December 2019: Christopher Grigsby, of Grawn; Benjamin Schweikart, of Maple City; Devon DeVriendt, of Northport; Austin Reynolds, of Thompsonville; Nicholas Buday, of Williamsburg; and Mark Hansen, Nicholas Mangus, Antony Pavlishin, Brittany Stagman, Caden Sumner and Samuel Wynsma, of Traverse City.
- Maisy Russell, of Traverse City, was named to the president’s list during the fall 2019 term at Drake University in Iowa.
- Grand Traverse County residents Hunter Bancroft and Jacob Belcher recently graduated from Michigan Career and Technical Institute, a Michigan Rehabilitation Services program. Bancroft completed cabinetmaking/millwork, while Belcher worked in the automotive technology program.
- Elijah “Mac” Chung, a junior at TC Central High School, received a 36 on the ACT, the highest composite score. This is the average of his English, math, reading and science test scores.
Education Newsmakers: 03/16/2020
