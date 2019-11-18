- The following students made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Michigan Technological University:
Haley M. Papineau and Paige N. Papineau, of Benzonia; Justin F. Mitchell and Steven J. Smendzuik, of Beulah; Josh J. Romanowski, of Cedar; Elijah B. Newton, of Central Lake; Amanda G. Veenstra, of Ellsworth; John J. Hettinger, of Frankfort; Marianne N. Preston, of Grawn; Cole C. Komrska, of Interlochen; Andrew S. Bratton, of Kalkaska; Garth A. Bogart and Nathan C. Schaar, of Kingsley; Zach T. Okma, of Lake Ann; Nathan M. Priest, of Mancelona; Tristan D. Tarsa, of Maple City; Devon D. DeVriendt and Andy E. Sleder, of Northport; Kaylie M. Butts and Victoria J. Peck, of Rapid City; Jacob H. Aeschliman, John K. Batsikouras, Yani S. Beeker, Zach M. Bohrer, Rachel Y. Bouchey, Maya E. Chappell, Vanessa Cubillos Tellez, Ezequiel Cuellar, Maggie M. Hahn, Ben T. Jewell, Joe W. Kurtz, Alex C. Lock, Antony V. Pavlishin, Chris J. Powell, Rylee K. Price, Marcus R. Russell, Maddie T. Snable, Nathan M. Sodini, Brittany N. Stagman, Caden J. Sumner, Annalisa F. Wiesner, Bronson E. Wood, Dane R. Wuori, Sam T. Wynsma and Loryn R. Zeno, of Traverse City; Mackenzie R. Campbell, Wilson J. Holmes and Jackson T. Waugh, of Williamsburg.
- The following students graduated from Michigan Technological University after the spring 2019 semester:
Alec B. Stilwell, of Bellaire; Zeb H. Tester-Riccardo, of Buckley; Amanda G. Veenstra, of Ellsworth; Marianne N. Preston, of Grawn; Luke M. Crawford, of Kalkaska; Garth A. Bogart, Autumn B. Good and Brandon N. Seitz, of Kingsley; Nathan M. Priest, of Mancelona; Kaylie M. Butts and Jimmy P. Sedgewick, of Rapid City; Michael K. Bandrowski, Yani S. Beeker, Max J. Casler, Alexis M. Degabriele, Nicholas D. Gerstner, Madeline Kemp, Robert J. Mampe, Peter D. O’Mara, William G. Otto, Abi E. Raetz, Brady C. Severt, Anna C. Wheatley and Neil A. Wilczynski, of Traverse City; and Wes E. Nelson, Alex A. Oliver and Jackson T. Waugh, of Williamsburg.
- Baldwin Wallace University freshman Ian Rakunas, of Grawn, earned a $15,000 Trustee Scholarship based on his high school academic achievements. Rakunas graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School and is studying voice performance at the university.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students of the month for the week of Oct. 15:
Jessica Auger is a senior at TC Central High School. She is editor in chief of Front & Central school media and a member of student senate and National Honor Society. Auger participates in varsity tennis, the International Club and church youth group. She received four Michigan Interscholastic Press Association awards. She maintains a 3.56 GPA and plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in mathematics or pre-medical studies with a minor in journalism.
Mitchell Stachnik is a senior at TC Central High. He is a member of student senate, Student Leadership Council and football leadership council. He plays varsity football (team captain) and varsity basketball. Stachnik was the 2019 homecoming king. He plans to obtain a college degree in business and/or finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.