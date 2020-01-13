- The following students made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Alpena Community College: Keanan Anderson and Juan Gonzales, of Kingsley; and Jayson Boone, Garrett Prescott and Wilson Unke, of Traverse City.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded 2,060
- box tops worth $206 to Kingsley Elementary School at the conclusion of the fourth annual Box Tops Challenge. The school, one of nine registered participants, received 324 likes on its photo on Facebook. The credit union collected box tops throughout the year to donate to the school with the most likes.
- Traverse City-based company the American Proficiency Institute recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Rachel Siddall, of Cadillac. Siddall is a senior studying clinical laboratory science at Ferris State University.
- Jezrielle R. Annis and Rebekah S. Cotton, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Spring Arbor University. Annis is a senior; Cotton is a sophomore.
- The following students made the fall 2019 dean’s list at NMC:
Antrim County — Melissa Akin, Ayanna Allen, Gina Anger, Jade Boyce, Emma Clore, Alexis Derrer, Sharnjeet Dhillon, Kevin Dickinson, Trenton Drogt, Thomas Folker, Cheyenne Harvey, Scott Henegar, Tera Hildebrand, Alexis Hill, Natalee Hill, David Hoeksema, Lindsey Hudson, Kyrsten Hutchcraft, Justin Jansen, Elisabeth Kurkowski, David Lewis, Joshua Loeb, James Lovell, Emma McGuire, Lenni McMahan, Samantha Montgomery, Kimberlee Moody, Lydia Moore, Megan Morris, Noah Newton, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Justin Paxton, Lauren Peterson, Rachel Peterson, Nathan Rager, Connor Rieck, Rebecka Rosebrugh, Julia Schultz, Alexander Shoemaker, Becky Stambaugh, Josiah Starr, Mercedes Steele, Elizabeth Szamatowicz, Rachel Szamatowicz, Nicole VandenHeuvel, Kristen Verrett and Amanda Woirol.
Benzie — Zane Ahart-O’Malley, Brandon Barker, Connie Brinkman, Riley Burch, Cameron Carpenter, Paige Chapman, Sidney Cline, Breanna Dawe, Timothy DeLong, Catherine Edwards, Abigail Ellsworth, Kyle Esch, Jason Harrall, Allison Heinz, Scott Hendrix, Bobby Howard, Jordan Hunt, Kayla Ismiel, Paige Johnston, Emma Kangas, Kimberly King, Jonathan Klei, Benjamin Kroll, Clara Kroll, Kelly Lamie-Fulk, Ella Larsen, Melia Lorenz, Amanda Maidens, Malachi Maloney, Richard Marth, Jaden Mayville, Connor McLaren, Wyatt Miller, Ethan Mills, Helen Morrow, Sharlene Mortenson, Shane Roelofs, Timothy Rollins, Emma Rosa, Lindsay Smith, Nevaeh Smith, Sophie Stoops, Donald Straughen, Jacob Taber, Andrew Veith and Melinda Vieau.
Grand Traverse — David Alekseyenko, Olenka Alekseyenko, Victoria Alfonseca, Kaylynn Allen, Chloe Allmayer, Brandon Ambrozy, Ashley Anderson, Abigail Arends, Gregory Argyle, Brenden Arnold, Stacy Arnold, Jessica Atwood, Madison Babcock, Elizabeth Barnes, Kimberly Barrick, Amanda Barstow, Joelle Bartynski, Peter Beard, Joseph Beatty, Alisa Bebermeyer, Veronica Becker, Noemie Berube, Christopher Betzer, Alissa Bieganowski, Madeline Bies, Taylor Bills, Amy Bissell, Caden Bissland, Marli Blackhurst, Jason Blyth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.