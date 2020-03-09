- Megan Zarnick, of Thompsonville, recently graduated with a doctorate in chiropractic from the Palmer College of Chiropractic campus in Port Orange, Florida.
- Isabella Scalise, a business major from Williamsburg,
- was named an Albion College Fellow at the end of the fall 2019 term. This means
- she achieved a 3.7 or higher GPA for three consecutive semesters.
- The following students were named to the Albion College dean’s list during the fall 2019 semester:
- Jordan Marmul, of Empire; John Morrow, of Frankfort; Jacie King, of Kingsley; John Slivka, of Manistee; Alexander Tokie, of Traverse City; Emma Burns, of Traverse City; Haven Hill, of Traverse City; Madeline Prall, of Traverse City; Meredith Nelson, of Traverse City; Madison Partak, of Traverse City; Kellie Brown, of Traverse City; Camden Musilek, of Charlevoix; and Rebecca Ross, of Gaylord.
- The following students made the Northern Michigan University dean’s list during the fall 2019 term:
- Ziann Boorsma, of Beulah; Stephanie Baklarz and Richard Porter, of Grawn; Emily Barnhart and McKenzie Leishman, of Kingsley; Jessica Pershinske, of Maple City; Emily Grzesiak, of Elk Rapids; Mary Klein, of Elk Rapids; Dirk Ruff, of Frankfort; Sara Smith, of Frankfort; Keefer Edwards, of Glen Arbor; Bowen Holmes, of Honor; Elise Altonen and Caroline Porter, of Kewadin; Emily Yost, of East Jordan; Jill Smigielski, of Mancelona; Ryan Shively, Steven Surowitz, Elizabeth Wacker, Jonathan Youngson and Kiersten Terhune, all of Williamsburg; and Emma Block, Amy Kase, Christopher Lodge, Arabel McLachlan, Mason Pucelik, Mary Pupel, Sara Tucker, Isabel Anderson, Theodore Andriese, Kaela Bristol, Caitlyn Hornbogen, Liam Kaiser, Diego Martinez, Grant Maurer, Gwendolyn Mollica, Matthew Neumann, Hannah Nordeen, Isabelle Payette, Lucy Rogers, Austin Schultz, John Sheehan, Allison Sickle, Elliott Sitkins, Heather Swinney and Maija Szarapski, all of Traverse City.
- The following students received degrees from Northern Michigan University in December:
- Morgan Papineau and
- Dirk Ruff, of Frankfort; Keefer Edwards, of Glen Arbor; Christina Cain, of Grawn; and Alecia Soto, Heather Burns, Taylor Page, Halie Papcun, Vaida Toothman, Holly Tyler and Gwendolyn Hoenke, all of Traverse City.
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton students Tucker Krumm and Rylee Duffing won the Congressional App Challenge for Michigan’s 10th District. The students submitted MI Food to help homeless people find a place to sleep and a healthy meal in Traverse City. They have the opportunity to share their creation March 24 in Washington, D.C.
- Fielding Schaefer, a Traverse City native, earned academic recognition during the fall 2019 term at Whitman College in Washington.
- Ellie Jensen, of Kewadin, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University in Ohio. Jensen is studying integrated language arts.
- Mark Howell, of Traverse City, earned a Bachelor of Science in business-information technology management from Western Governors University, an online nonprofit school.
