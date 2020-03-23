- The following students were named to the honor roll at St. Mary School in Lake Leelanau: seniors Audrey Couturier, Hannah Gregory, Jonathan Gregory, Grace Hearne, Mary MacDonald, Olivia Schaub, Nathan Smith, Thomas Grant, Olivia Harnack, Zavier McKillip and Cameron Tarsa; juniors Genevieve Bramer, Hannah Dashner, Ciara Glynn, Cecelia Schaub, Margaret Gorcyca, Brandon Hobbins, Jacob Schaub, Violeta Serrano and Reece VanderWulp; sophomores Abbigail Couturier, James Hearne, Kaelyn Dunham, Emily Grant and Joseph Leggett; freshmen Annabelle Ackley, Alison Amalfitano, Eliza Bardenhagen, Dylan Barnowski, Shawn Bramer, Isabel LaCross, Isabella Schaub, Audrey Smith, Nicholas Dashner, Amelia Dunham, Jack Glynn, Emmerson Lamb and Samantha Tarsa; and eighth-graders Della Bunek, Sarah Bunek, Leah Fleis, Delana Kirt, Kendra Couturier, Ella Flores, Elena Grant and James Licht.
- Abigale Vomastek, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio.
- The following students made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Michigan Technological University: Benzonia — Casey C. Aldrich, Haley M. Papineau and Paige N. Papineau; Beulah — Abby L. Bretzke, Justin F. Mitchell and Steven J. Smendzuik; Buckley — Grace C. Kolbusz and Hunter D. Way; Cedar — Josh J. Romanowski; Frankfort — John J. Hettinger; Grawn — Josh E. Cain, Chris M. Grigsby and Taylor R. Pelton; Interlochen — Cole C. Komrska, Tim L. Kramer and Atlas X. Rosenburg; Kalkaska — Andrew S. Bratton; Kingsley — Nathan C. Schaar; Lake Ann — Zach T. Okma and Tom S. Ross; Mancelona — Forest D. Collins and Jordan R. Rathke; Maple City — Tristan D. Tarsa; Rapid City — Max L. Douglas and Victoria J. Peck; Suttons Bay — Andrew M. Amato and Garrett A. Keith; Thompsonville — Marshal W. Dunham; Traverse City — Jacob H. Aeschliman, Lily A. Ahlstrom, Cole R. Alpers, Claire M. Barghahn, John K. Batsikouras, Jake W. Behler, Isaac S. Bigcraft, Zach M. Bohrer, Aidan N. Botkin, August C. Camp, Maya E. Chappell, Elijah J. Cobb, Vanessa Cubillos Tellez, Ezequiel Cuellar, Emma R. Durocher, AJ N. Ebling, Jake C. Everts, Warren A. Falicki, Ben T. Jewell, Caleb D. Kase, Joe W. Kurtz, Alex C. Lock, Nicholas C. Mangus, Antony V. Pavlishin, Chris J. Powell, Brendon J. Presnell, Rylee K. Price, Marcus R. Russell, Maddie T. Snable, Brittany N. Stagman, Jolo C. Vandenberg, Ally R. Wood, Loryn R. Zeno and Bronson E. Wood; Williamsburg — Michael P. Bersin, Abby A. Bevilacqua, Nick K. Buday, Mackenzie R. Campbell, Dan J. Curtiss, Luke A. Dulac, Wilson J. Holmes and Tom A. Morrison.
- Grand Valley State University’s physician assistant studies program in Traverse City earned an Outstanding Credit Program Award from the University Professional and Continuing Education Association. Students in the program’s three graduating classes passed the national certification exam, and more than 70 percent practice in a rural or underserved community. Also a recent grant through a partnership with Munson Medical Center will fund students’ telemedicine training.
Education Newsmakers: 03/23/2020
