- Roger Cecil Veliquette, of Elk Rapids, obtained a master’s degree in divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in May. Veliquette also received his Certificate in Black Church Studies and the Allen M. Jackson Preaching Award, which is given to an outstanding male student preacher. Veliquette is the son of Norman Veliquette, of Elk Rapids, and Marjory Veliquette (deceased).
- Jacob Muzljakovich, of Traverse City, made the Hillsdale College dean’s list during the spring 2019 term. Muzljakovich is a junior studying political science.
- Rachel Creamer, of Traverse City, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
- Francesca Harbold, of Traverse City, graduated from Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama. She spent a week training with a team that flew a simulated mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars.
- Michael Hegewald, of Traverse City, earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list. He achieved a 3.5 or higher GPA.
- Joseph Czapek, of Empire, achieved a 4.0 GPA during the 2019 Hilary (winter) term at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School. His parents are Lisa and Ray Czapek.
- U.S. Air Force Airman David I. Nichols graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Nichols is the son of David R. Darby and Jeanine M. Schmoldt, of Mancelona. He graduated from Ellsworth Community Schools in 2018.
- Jackson Hanna, of Traverse City, and Rob Wolfington, of Rapid City, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University. Wolfington graduated in May with an exercise science degree; Hanna earned degrees in biology, chemistry and psychology.
- Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Keagan Fischer, of Bellaire, and another to Andrew Rickenberg, of Traverse City. Fischer plans to study radiography at Alpena Community College. Rickenberg is enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he aims to pursue a medical degree in cardiothoracic or orthopedic surgery.
- Reid Nelson and Jonathan Pax, both of Traverse City, were named to the Miami University president’s list during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.
- Isabel Lutz, of Traverse City, made the Miami University dean’s list during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.
- Cynthia M. White, of Northport, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in New York. White is a psychology major and expects to graduate in 2021.
- The Alden Men’s Club awarded $500 scholarships to two Boy Scouts from Troop 76 who attained the Eagle Scout rank: Owen Boyce and Andrew Dennis — both attended Bellaire High School.
- Joshua Olosky, of Elk Rapids, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Olosky is in the management information systems program.
Carrie Lee Black, of Gaylord, made the dean’s honor roll during the spring 2019 term at Fort Hays State University. Black is studying philosophy.
