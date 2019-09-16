The following continues the list of students named to the winter 2019 dean’s list at Grand Valley State University:
Lacey B. Benton, of Kingsley; Tylor A. Kistler, Bailey N. MacDermaid, Bryanne E. Palmer, Amanda M. Reeves and Tristan S. Sauerman — all of Lake Ann; Olivia W. Fellows and Alexa M. Kolarik, of Lake Leelanau; Garrison A. Buta-Scott, of Leland; Casey D. Murphy, James J. Murphy, Cade R. Peterson and Amanda R. Sweeney — all of Maple City; Mariah N. Kalchik, of Northport; Claire E. Durling and Kayla B. Lett, of Rapid City; Alyssa R. Davis, Delaney C. Klein, Jordan R. Palmer and Gerardo E. Vasquez — all of Suttons Bay; Katherine R. Achenbach, Megan M. Alfonso, Autumn G. Anderson, Zachary S. Baker, Anne M. Bandrowski, Molly T. Barnes, Allison D. Beauchamp, Taylor J. Bills, Madison J. Boyd, Rachel Brow, Ava G. Brown, Natalie G. Burns, Capriana T. Calvachi, Jacob P. Carruth, Mary C. Chesney, Andrew W. Colombo, Sophia V. Crellin, Monique M. Day, Halli E. Disbrow, Mary C. Drake, Matthew C. Fisher, Kurstin K. Frank, Samuel R. Fyfe, Ann E. Gerstner, Allison M. Gravis, Quinn N. Hall, Carson J. Harrington, Aubrey L. Heersema, Elizabeth A. Hiatt, Kira L. Jarvi, Jack C. Kleinrichert, Eli J. Lewis, Andrew H. Mayfield, Shaylee K. McAuliffe, Keegan R. McKenzie, Hannah M. Mead, Morgan A. Mihalic, Anna M. Montgomery, Kasey L. Niedermaier, Emma C. Oliver, Alexis R. Peters, Alyson B. Peters, Kalyn B. Peterson, Howard L. Rose, Kailey L. Rubinas, Jordan I. Runkel, Austin W. Russell, Jacob R. Sheehan, Elizabeth D. Sheill, James H. Smith, Julia L. Stout, Owen G. Stratton, Teague A. Suitor, Tristen P. Szafranski, Will E. Tomaszewski, Alayna A. Torrey, Christine A. Twietmeyer, Mary Y. Twietmeyer, Mary L. Vande Kieft, Chesten M. VanPelt, Joseph R. Videki, Justin J. Walter, Jacob M. Weston, Madelaine L. White, Cameron S. Wuerfel, Carolyn K. Wynkoop and Anastasiya Zubaryeva — all of Traverse City; Grace K. Failor, Kailey J. Gehres, Hannah M. Helferich, Katharine A. Ludwig and Alyssa K. Rottman — all of Williamsburg.
- Saginaw Valley State University named Danielle Musselman, of Mancelona, and Lilly Travis, of Kingsley, to the winter 2019 president’s list. The students achieved a 4.0 GPA during that semester.
- The following students made the winter 2019 dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University:
Austin Angers, of Cedar; Alycia Dzierwa, of Williamsburg; Nicklas Endres, of Buckley; Alexander Gloshen, of Traverse City; Joshua High, of Traverse City; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; Nicholas Jurgess, of Fife Lake; Joshua Lugiewicz, of Kalkaska; Kendall McNitt, of East Jordan; and Alyssa Minch, of Mancelona.
- Alexa Vanord, of Traverse City, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Carthage College in Wisconsin.
- Jacqueline Dorman, of Traverse City, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston in May.
- Brayton Ashton Boudot, of Traverse City, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing management — quality management from the University of Minnesota Crookston.
