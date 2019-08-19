- David Mather, of Traverse City, graduated from DePauw University in Indiana in May. Mather received a bachelor’s degree in performance (music). He also made the spring 2019 dean’s list.
- Kathryn Trubac, of Traverse City, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May. Trubac earned a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering. She also made the spring 2019 dean’s list.
- Isabelle E. Prescott, a biochemistry major from Traverse City, was added to the dean’s list for her academic achievements during the spring 2019 semester at Northeastern University.
- Keanan Anderson, of Kingsley, and Daniel Ayling and Wilson Unke, both of Traverse City, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alpena Community College.
- The following students earned a place on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Cedarville University:
Erin Johnson, of Traverse City; Haile O’Neal, of Grawn; Jessica Tanner, of Kalkaska; and Tineka Witt, of Central Lake.
- Kimberly Gordon, of Traverse City, graduated in May from Cornell College with degrees in Russian and politics.
- Clay Darling, of Traverse City, graduated from St. Lawrence University in May. Darling obtained a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a government emphasis.
- TCAPS students presented their research projects at the annual Northern Michigan Mathematics, Engineering and Science Symposium in May. A committee selected the following winners:
Science projects: Tegan Worthington, Central High School, top honors; Jack Kernan, Central High School, and Samantha Thoma, Central High School, both honorable mentions.
Engineering projects: Abigail Paul and Evelyn Peterson, Central High School, top honors; Anneliese Ferguson, Central High School, and Maxwell Werner, Central High School, honorable mentions.
Outstanding Math and Science Awards: Dylan Gryglewski, Montessori at Glenn Loomis; Nicholas Gustafson, West Senior High School; Katie Popp, Long Lake Elementary; Anna Tabaczka, Eastern Elementary; and Massimo Vozza, Central High School.
- Michigan Athletic Trainers Society recognized Traverse City Central High School Athletic Trainer Amy Ream as the Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. The MATS Honors and Awards Presentation took place in June at Michigan State University.
- Glen Lake High School awarded scholarships to the following 2019 seniors in May:
Tyler Robbins, $500 Bates/Carlson Scholarship; Chloe Nicholas, $750 Carl and Lois Mowbray Entrepreneurial Scholarship; Lilie Diotte and Taylor Deatrick, each received a $1,500 Cedar Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Joseph Fosmore, $1,000 Cedar Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Chase Richter, Kasidy Skipski, Drew Peterson and Mackenzie Steele, each received a $500 Cedar Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Rolland Charpentier and Alyssa Hlavka, $500 Cedar/Maple City Lions Club Scholarship; Anna Cantrell, $500 Cedar/Maple City Lions Club Trades Scholarship; Joseph Fosmore, $500 Chief John R. DePuy Scholarship; Clara Kroll, $1,000 Career-Tech Center Academic Scholarship; Chloe Nicholas, $500 Career-Tech Center Academic Scholarship.
