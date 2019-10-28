- The following students made the summer 2019 dean’s list at NMC:
Antrim County — Natalee Hill, Alexandra Johnston, Ashley Kilpatrick, Lenni McMahan, Heather Sulz and Kristen Verrett.
Benzie County — Ashley Dell, Marc Menchaca and Melinda Vieau.
Grand Traverse County — Sarah Allaben, Kelsey Alpers, Gregory Argyle, Shalini Augenstein, Weston Babcock, Jennifer Ball, Joseph Baugh, Jared Beaudry, Alissa Bieganowski, Andrea Birkhofer, Sabrina Blank, Ashley Bohn, Aaron Bottke, Chris Campsmith, Bailey Chouinard, Emily Clements, Macy Cook, Logan Crawford, Hannah Crosby, Megan Delaney, Isaac Dent, Jake Duell, Brie Ellis, Zachary Endres, Andrew Estes, John Evans, Sean Farrell, Alexa Floyd, Kylee Gulliver, Madeline Hanbury, Miles Hanbury, Sarah Hardy, Jacqueline Hatch, Carly Hernden, Jason Holtrey, Natalie Hornacek, Lauren Jacobs, Veda Joynt, Abraham K-aloha, Arijeta Kallaba-Boals, Isaiah Karsen, James Keyser, Leanne Kneer, Parker Lawrence, Jane Leahy, McKenzie Leishman, Brittany Locke, Mersadies Lovano, Ian Madigan, Serena Marquez-Lovell, Emily Martin, Lee McArthur, Paige McGarry-Costello, Mitchell McPherson, Jackilynn Millard, Dalton Mitchell, Darren Mooney, Kaysen Mortensen-Chown, Andrew Navickas, Zoe Oliver, Daniel Olree, Natalie Preston, Benjamin Rich, Lon Rogers, Jennifer Rountree, Maureen Scott, Chauna Seekamp, Chelsey Shafer, Landen Simpson, Kristen Simsa, Kelly Smith, Yardley Thomack, Joseph Thorne, Tammy Walsh, Robert Wentworth, Klarissa Wetzig, Patrick Whims, Tamara Wiget, Alisha Williams, Logan Wilson, Devin Wing, Ciara Worthington, Mary Wyatt, Scarlett Zerafa and Hongmei Zhang.
Leelanau County — Jennifer Fischer, Karla Flores, Jennifer LaCross, Lyzia Laakso, Iris Luna, Edward Ollis, Alia Shaw, Emma Smith and Antoinette Williams.
Kalkaska County — Michelle Bishop, Shania Carson, Stephanie Everett, Alaina Fitch, Caitlyn Gonyer, Kamie Raymond and Emilee Waltz.
- Petoskey High School senior Mamie Scholl is one of 10 who won Creating a Sustainable Future — An International Fashion Accessory Design Challenge. She received a full scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies Fashion Accessories Design Residency in Detroit. Scholl handmade a bag and pair of shoes, earned three college credits and can compete for two full scholarships to the CCS undergraduate Fashion Accessory Design program.
- The following TCAPS students were recently recognized in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program:
Semifinalists: TC Central High School student Spencer Crawford; TC West Senior High School students Lauren Sheffer and Hope Thompson; TC St. Francis High School student Anne Myler; and Interlochen Arts Academy student Gilbert DeWitte.
Commended: TC Central students Emma Baird, Jessica Chapman, Tristan Ringsmuth, Marlo Wilcox and Andrew Zaloudek, as well as TC West students Alexander Eveleigh, Annalysse Gronda, Katherine Kiessling, Jayden Mayville, Sommer Motley and Sydney Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.