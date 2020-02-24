- Charlie Scales, of Lake Leelanau, made the Bucknell University dean’s list during the fall 2019 term. Scales is majoring in biology.
- University of Wisconsin-Superior named Liam Strong, of Traverse City, to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
- Lawrence Technological University named the following students to the dean’s honor roll during the fall 2019 term: Roark Pargeon, of Beulah; Hannah Ellison, of Elmira; Samuel DeKuiper, of Grawn; Dylan Keith, of Kalkaska; Leah Hall, of Kingsley; and Matthew Baker, Joshua Bradfield, Bryce Cox, David Klug, Dirk Phelps, Nicholas Rapin, Tyler Revett and Spencer Schulte, of Traverse City.
- The following students made the fall 2019 dean’s
- list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida: Rachel Gentry, of Traverse City;
- and Shanda Waffle, of Bellaire.
- The following Cedarville University students were named to the dean’s honor list during the fall 2019 term: Erin Johnson, of Traverse City; Lily VanBrocklin, of Traverse City; Bethany Priest, of Mancelona; and Sarah Whitscell, of Traverse City.
- Saint Mary’s College named Bridget Puetz and Meagan Schleifer, of Traverse City, to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
- Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg, made the Trine University president’s list during the fall 2019 term. VanCompernolle is a criminal justice major.
- Justin Raymond, of Rapid City, earned dean’s list recognition during the fall 2019 semester at Trine University.
- Alma College named the following students to the fall 2019 dean’s list: Kennan Dawson, of Bellaire; Leighton Collingwood, of Benzonia; Luke Reed, of Benzonia; Corbin Lantzer, of Kalkaska; Athelia Gray, of Lake Ann; Shannon Popp, of Lake Leelanau; Juliann Kirk, of Thompsonville; Skylar Briggs, of Traverse City; Alison Fox, of Traverse City; Brianne Giddis, of Traverse City; Delin Kanitz, of Traverse City; Abigail Killian, of Traverse City; Odin Soffredine, of Traverse City; Thorian Soffredine, of Traverse City; Rebecca Marolf, of Williamsburg; and Scott May, of Williamsburg.
- Edward J. Roe, of
- Traverse City, was named
- to the fall 2019 dean’s
- list in the University of
- Notre Dame’s First Year
- of Studies.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students for the week of Jan. 21:
- Rachel Dow is a senior at TC St. Francis High School. She is Student Council vice president, student body president and Kiwanis Key Club vice president. She captained varsity soccer, participated with Environmental Club and is a Glad Friend volunteer. She received scholar-athlete, National Honor Society and AP biology and anatomy awards. Dow maintains a 4.2 weighted GPA and plans to pursue a biology or neuroscience degree in college. She hopes to become a psychiatrist.
- Elaina Abarrak is a senior at Kingsley High School. She is 4-H president and color guard captain. She participated in Drama Club, National Honor Society, softball, after-school tutoring, Volunteer Club and blood drives. She received her varsity letter in academics and sports. Abarrak plans to study secondary education and music at Northern Michigan University. She aims to become a high school band director.
Education Newsmakers: 02/24/2020
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
