- Adelaide Holmes, of Alden, was named to the dean’s list at Hillsdale College during the spring 2019 term. Holmes, daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Holmes, is studying politics.
- Lauren Breederland, of Traverse City, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois.
- Jaime Boerema was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hillsdale College. Boerema is studying English and political science/rhetoric. She is the daughter of Brent and Kate Boerema, of Traverse City.
- The following students graduated from Bismarck State College in May: Julie Bott, of Kingsley; Curtis Clishe, of Interlochen; and Chad Spychalski, of Gaylord.
- The following students recently earned degrees from the online nonprofit Western Governors University: Kelley Galla, of Lake Ann; Haley Hathaway, of Traverse City; Marina Andriyakhova, of Traverse City; and Kelsey Lauer, of Traverse City.
- Anais Mohr, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list during the spring 2019 term at Champlain College in Vermont. Mohr studies professional writing.
- Emma Prescott, of Traverse City, graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology.
- The following students graduated from Alma College in April: Molly Crothers, of Alden; Bailey Proctor, of Bellaire; Katelyn Banner, of Boyne City; Bennett Schmitt, of Frankfort; Kira Sheffer, of Indian River; and Brandon Bruce, of Kewadin.
- U.S. Air Force Airman Marshall D. Ferguson graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. He is the son of Mike D. Ferguson, of Lake Ann, and a 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School.
- AlexanDrivea Dart, of Elk Rapids, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
- The Leelanau County chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel in conjunction with TBA Credit Union presented Kelsey Pease and Katia Skarupinski each with a $500 scholarship. Pease graduated from Suttons Bay schools and is a senior communications major at the University of Michigan. Skarupinski, a Leland Public Schools graduate, is a senior studying physical therapy at Ferris State University.
- Zoleka Vundla, of Interlochen, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Purchase College.
- Katherine Campbell, of Traverse City, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Samford University in Alabama.
- The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University in April:
Julia M. Ahrns, of Beulah; Zakery J. Collins, of Cedar; Mary Kate Klein, of Elk Rapids; Jessica M. Pleak, of Ellsworth; Wyatt Morris, of East Jordan; James J. Cortright, of Empire; Jackson M. Mort, of Frankfort; Jamie L. Grant, of Grawn; Rhonda K. Argyle and Christian E. Rosenberg, of Kalkaska; Patrick J. Acre and Caleb C. Wetherholt, of Kingsley; Megan E. Bardenhagen and Alexa M. Kolarik, of Lake Leelanau; Kehlsey M. Lewis, Luke J. Smigielski and Chase T. Wilcox, of Mancelona; and Jordan R. Palmer, of Suttons Bay.
