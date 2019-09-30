Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.