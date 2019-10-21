- The following continues the list of students named to the spring 2019 honors list at Central Michigan University:Makenna Lynn Hogerheide, of Kalkaska; Natalie Katherine Ryckman, Kalkaska; Susan Elizabeth Spiers, Kalkaska; Kylee Carroll, Rapid City; Garrett Colton Diola, Rapid City; Ashley Gensler, Rapid City; Rick Adam Schuster, Rapid City; Larissa Ann Schwab, Rapid City; Peyton Ryan Cutting, Cedar; Megan Michelle Lautner, Cedar; Madelynne Maye Gregory, Suttons Bay; Veronica Marie Gregory, Suttons Bay; Emily Marie Holmes, Suttons Bay; Carrie Lockitt McClure, Suttons Bay; and Travis John Smith, Suttons Bay
- The Michigan All-Star team of 33 high school mathematics students participated in the American Regions Mathematics League (ARML) Competition in June. West Senior High School student Leo Shelp was a member of the A2 Naturals team, which placed 54th in the A division and 13th at Iowa. Shelp is from Cedar. Michigan team members came from the top 200 students out of about 6,000 who participated in the Michigan Mathematics Prize Competition in 2018.
- The following Albion College students were named to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s 2018-19 Academic Honor Roll:
- Mikenna Ray, of Traverse City, was a women’s soccer team member and recently graduated cum laude with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science.
- Zane Brooks, of Frankfort, was a men’s cross-country/track and field team member and recently graduated with a degree in accounting.
- Brian Griffiths, of Traverse City, was a member of the men’s lacrosse team and recently graduated with a degree in finance.
- Madison Partak, of Traverse City, played on the volleyball team and is studying accounting.
- John Morrow, of Frankfort, played baseball and is a history major.
- Haven Hill, of Traverse City, played volleyball and is studying kinesiology-exercise science.
- The following students were named to the winter 2019 dean’s list at West Shore Community College:
- Marie E. Falls, Lisa L. Parks, Charlee A. Schaefer and Heather M. Stewart, of Brethren; Anja R. Holland, Emilee G. MacPherson and Adrian Dean, of Kaleva; Mariah J. McLouth, of Thompsonville; and Zachary J. Belinsky and Gabrielle J. Pargeon, of Beulah
- Nick Suminski, of Williamsburg, earned Pi Kappa Lambda honors for the 2018-19 academic year at Lawrence University. He also was named to the 2019 dean’s list.
- Geordon Carter, of Grawn, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
- Mary Smeltzer, of Frankfort, made the spring 2019 dean’s list at John Carroll University in Ohio.
- Mark Jasinski, of Traverse City, graduated from Clemson University in August with a master’s degree in plant and environmental sciences.
- Abigail Taft, of Traverse City, finished in second place at the 2019 United States Dressage Festival of Champions, which took place Aug. 20-25 in Illinois. Taft competed in the 13 and younger category.
- Susan Ness, of Traverse City, and Diana Baxter, of Northport, received the Dean’s Award with Distinction during the spring 2019 semester at Colgate University.
