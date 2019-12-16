- The following Western Michigan University students were recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society: Erin Emery, of Bellaire; Courtney Adams, of Kingsley; Madison Poindexter, of Traverse City; and Kymberly Narayana, of Gaylord.
- Interlochen Arts Academy student Mia Kendell, of Cadillac, was recently named a 2020 National YoungArts Foundation finalist in theater. Kendell earns up to $10,000 in cash and can participate in National YoungArts Week in January, where she presents her work to the public. She is also eligible to be nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts distinction.
- The 2019-20 Traverse City Music Boosters Music Classroom Mini-Grant recipients: Carrie Bui, Eastern Elementary School; Chad Mielens, West Senior High School band; Doug Downer, West Middle School band; Emerick Dee, West Middle School choir; Holly Olszewski, Courtade and Traverse Heights elementary schools; Kim Teachout, Montessori Strings; Maggie Harrod-Burch, Silver Lake Elementary School; Michael Markley, Central High School orchestra; Nancy Will, Long Lake Elementary School; Peter Deneen, East Middle School band; and Todd Vipond, Central Grade School.
- The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently awarded college scholarships to the following northern Michigan students: Abraham Apfel, Cadillac High School, $1,000; Jackson Gutowski, Onekama High School, $1,000; Gillian Gardner, Glen Lake High School, $500; Mariah McLouth, Bear Lake High School, $500; Carson Nowak, Traverse City West Senior High School, $500; and Emma Theisen, University of Michigan, $500.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Joseph Thuente as Student of the Month for the week of Dec. 10. Thuente is an officer in National Honor Society, former president and current secretary of Student Council and a four-year member of Kiwanis Key Club. He participated in high school and club soccer, sailing and cross-country skiing. He received the AP Scholar with Honor distinction and St. Michael’s Award for leadership and community service and was named a Michigan Mathematics Prize finalist. Thuente maintains a 4.222 weighted GPA and plans to study business and statistics in college and then obtain his MBA.
- William Weaver, of Central Lake, recently graduated from Ashland University with a master’s degree in American history and government.
- The National Association of ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) State Program Administrators recently named Marion Elementary School a 2019 National ESEA Distinguished School. The ESEA provides resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education. Marion is one of two schools in Michigan to receive national recognition this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.