- The Traverse City Central High School debate team recently competed against more than 40 teams during the state competition. The teams of Henry Huschke and Shane Taylor, and Regan O’Connor and Erin O’Donnell placed in the top halves of their brackets. Huschke took home a fifth-place individual speaking award in the policy division, and O’Connor placed 19th out of 84 speakers in public forum debate.
- Two Westwoods Elementary School teachers recently received $1,000 classroom grants from Meemic Insurance Company. First-grade teacher Alison Lauters plans to buy Math Expressions extensions and Journeys small-group reading activities. Kindergarten instructor Kendall Yascolt aims to access online teaching tools.
- The Delta Kappa Gamma — Phi Chapter recently awarded Geraldine Pagel Grants-in-Aid to the following local educators for the 2019-20 school year: Megan Arbury, Suttons Bay Elementary School; Brandon Deike, Forest Area Middle and High School; Shannon Fisher, Glen Lake High School; Willa Graham, Bellaire Schools; Denise Ivester, Traverse City West Senior High School; Thomas Lhamon, Buckley High School; Sarah Mooney, Blair Elementary School; Katie Rothwell, Kingsley Elementary School; Rachel Xydis, Buckley Community Schools. Madelynn Brown, Forest Area High School, received the Early Educator Grant, and Lisa Magee, Forest Area Middle and High School, received the Teacher to Teacher Grant. Nancy Grote obtained the Member to Member Grant for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Becky Kik, Rapid City Elementary School, earned the Village Market Grant.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following as students of the month for the week of Nov. 26:
Alyssa Foley is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School. She is a member of National Honor Society, Model United Nations and National Spanish Honor Society. Foley participated in varsity tennis all four years, this year as captain; Titan marching band, trumpet section leader; and pit orchestra for “The Crucible,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” She is also a member of Jazz Band. She received AP Scholar with Honors, the Scholar Athlete Award for tennis, marching band awards for outstanding performance or improvement, and varsity letters in tennis and band. Foley maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to study politics and international relations with a human rights focus in college. She later aims to attend law school to become a rights advocate for issues like climate refugees and girls’ education.
Alex Eveleigh is a senior at TC West. He is parliamentarian for National Honor Society, senior patrol leader of Boy Scouts and a section leader in band. He participated in four school musicals, cross-country running, Quiz Bowl and Academic WorldQuest, band, jazz band and orchestra. He made the academic honor roll four times and is a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student. Eveleigh maintains a 3.98 GPA and plans to study accounting and finance in college.
