- Grand Traverse
- Musicale recently named
- its 2019-2020 scholarship
- winners.
$700 scholarship: Elizabeth Evich, piano, home-school; Lauren Fleming, voice, Traverse City Central High School; Joseph Freundl, organ, Kolbe Academy; Emlin Munch, voice, Central High School
$500 scholarship: Kira Bihlman, violin, Traverse City West Senior High School; Morgan Davis, voice, Central High School; Caspian Fernholz, voice, West Senior High; Lily Jenkins, voice, Central High School; Maggi Kernan, voice, Central High School; Caleb Smith, voice, Central High School; Megan Walczak, voice, West Senior High
$300 scholarship: Mariya Kotok, piano, home-school; and Grace Robinson, violin, home-school
$200 scholarship: Ruby Bardenhagen, piano, home-school; Samantha Cronin, keyboard, Grand Traverse Academy; Theordore Huff, voice, Central High School; Jack Kernan, voice, Central High School; Davyd Kotok, keyboard, home-school; Myroslava Kotok, piano, home-school; Bailey Noble, voice, West Senior High; Jack Rusinowski, voice, West Senior High; Nora Ryba, violin, Central High School
$150 scholarship: Sara Fox, voice, Central High School; Abigail Paul, piano, Central High School; Whitney Paulson, voice, St. Francis High School
$100 scholarship: Christina Evich, piano, home-school; Madeleine George, violin, East Middle School; Ava Shotwell, voice, East Middle School
Dr. and Mrs. Richard Schilling College Scholarship: Eliza Beutler, voice, earned $3,000 and Olivia Donohue, voice, obtained $2,000
Molly Hull, violin, received the $1,000 Doug Bell Memorial College Scholarship and Ian Rakunis, voice, snagged the $1,100 Bravura Scholarship.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Laura Durocher as Student of the Month for the week of Oct. 8. Durocher is president of Teens for Life, a member of National Honor Society and an intern at Rep. Jack Bergman’s district office. She played varsity volleyball and ran track and field. She was a Karros Retreat leader and middle school volleyball coach and participated with Kiwanis Key Club, Patriot’s Club, Glad meals and Academic World Quest. Durocher received awards including high honor roll, Scholar Athlete, VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship, NHS Honor Guard, American Legion Auxiliary Girls State delegate and various Academic Achievement awards in AP classes. She maintains a 4.2358 weighted GPA and plans to study political science so she can practice law or work as a lobbyist.
- Traverse City Central debate team earned awards at the Wayne State University Debate Tournament in October. Grace O’Connor and Ethan Schweitzer took fourth place, Amelia Shotwell and Lily Jenkins came in second and Regan O’Connor and Erin O’Donnell also came in second in their division. Individual speaking trophies went to Henry Huschke, 10th place; Regan O’Connor, seventh place; Ethan Schweitzer, sixth place; Lily Jenkins, fourth place; Grace O’Connor, third place; Erin O’Donnell, third place; and Amelia Shotwell, second place. The team tied with a first-place sweepstakes trophy, a representation of combined team points for speaking quality.
