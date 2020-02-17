- The Traverse City Central High School Students for Environmental Advocacy Club recently received a $500 Green Grant from Cherry Republic as part of the 30 Days of Giving program. Funds allow the school to include plastic, tin and metal in their recycling efforts.
- Victor J. Casler, of Kaleva, graduated from Clemson University in December. He received a Bachelor of Science in bioengineering.
- Traverse City Area Public Schools was recognized in the 10th annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll. The district is one of eight in Michigan and 250 in the U.S. and Canada to make this year’s list. Local students can choose from 19 AP courses in which they can earn college credit.
- Cherryland Middle School’s team RoboElks 41410A recently won its second tournament of the season at Kalkaska Middle School. Xander Rich, Audrey Nicholson and Natasha Beebe built, programmed and drove a robot. They also received the Teamwork Championship Trophy.
- Hannah Bradshaw, of Traverse City, made the president’s list during the fall 2019 semester at Plymouth State University. She is studying exercise and sport physiology.
- The following students were added to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University: Gabriela Hickman, of Petoskey, and Annalisa Zaucha and Joshua Zaucha, of Cadillac.
- TCAPS students performed during the annual Michigan Music Conference, held Jan. 16-18 in Grand Rapids. The Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association and Michigan School Vocal Music Association chose the following students based on their auditions:
High School All-State Band: West Senior High School students Sam Hicks, percussion; David Oosse, percussion; Daniel Peacock, oboe; and Michael Riccobono, trumpet.
All-State Jazz Choir: Central High School students Jack Kernan, bass; Henry Parvel, bass; and Noah Manning, tenor.
6-7-8-9 SA Honors Choir: West Middle School students Katie Brazee, soprano; Will Collins, alto; David Dee, alto; Piper Dee, soprano; Lily LaFaive, alto; and Avery Verschaeve, soprano.
6-7-8-9 TTB Honors Choir: Van Collins, West Middle School, bass; Liam Hoxsie, West Senior High, tenor; Caleb Mienk, West Middle School, bass; and Colby Sipply, West Senior High, tenor.
- Traverse City Central senior Mitchell Stachnik won the 2019 Traffic Safety Award from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission. Michigan State Police Trooper David Prichard nominated the student for helping create an awareness week about the dangers of drinking and driving. Stachnik worked with his school’s student senate and the Grand Traverse County Drug-Free Coalition’s Students Together Against Negative Decisions committee. He is invited to attend the GTSAC Traffic Safety Awards Luncheon in March and received a challenge coin from Prichard.
- Finn Husband, of Elk Rapids, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire. Husband majors in biology and expects to graduate in 2023.
- DePauw University named Anna Roth, of Cedar, to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
- Joshua Bonifacio, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. He is a psychological science major and plans to graduate in 2021.
