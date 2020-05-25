- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of March 3:
TC West senior Megan Walczak is a member of National Honor Society and volunteers with Special Olympics. She participated in Choir Council, the Shakespeare Repertory Company and Old Town Playhouse Young Company. She performed in nine school shows and attended the Euro Chorale trip. She received a Persistence Award, co-chair of choir and a musical scholarship. Walczak maintains a 3.9 GPA and plans to study psychology at Kalamazoo College or Hope College.
Tyler Stone is a senior at TC West. He is involved with VEX Robotics and First Robotics and Philharmonic Orchestra. He received a VEX Robotics Excellence Award. Stone maintains a 3.8 GPA and plans to attend NMC and then Western Michigan University or the University of Michigan for aerospace engineering.
Krina Riebschleger is a senior at Grand Traverse Academy. She is involved with Kiwanis Key Club, National Honor Society, Eco Club and Med Club (secretary). She is class vice president and former class historian and homecoming queen. She played varsity volleyball (captain), softball and track. Riebschleger maintains a 3.77 GPA and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Wayne State University.
- St. Mary School recently inducted juniors Margaret Gorcyca and Brandon Hobbins along with sophomores Abbigail Couturier, Joseph Leggett, Bella Wolf, Kaelyn Dunham and Emily Grant to the 2020 National Honor Society. Members serve as office aides during lunch, tutor students and help Samaritans’ Closet with the holiday store at the VFW Hall in Lake Leelanau.
- The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University in December 2019:
Kaitlyn Long, of Benzonia; Abigail Clasen, of Interlochen; Mariah Kalchik, of Northport; Delaney Klein, of Suttons Bay; Madison Boyd, Daniel Brott, Lara Gavaldon, Kaitlynd Hamstra, Nicholas Hart, Nicholas Killian, Riordan Lopez-Wild, Nicole Marsh, Alana McKinnie, Kasey Niedermaier, Brittany Oehlers, Kara Rickenberg, Jordan Rivett, Mary VandeKieft, Jacob Weston and Carolyn Wynkoop, all of Traverse City.
- Ben Coughenour, a
- 2009 graduate of TC West,
- defended his dissertation
- in March and received his Ph.D. in astrophysics from Wayne State University. He plans to accept a post-doctorate position at Cal-Berkeley this year.
- Tristan Boomer, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Boomer is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized St. Francis High School senior Laura Gallagher during the week of March 10. Gallagher is president of Kiwanis Key Club and member of Patriot’s Club. She is team captain of varsity volleyball and received four scholar-athlete awards and Lake Michigan All-Conference Honorable Mention for volleyball. She was selected for the Top 12 Lake Michigan Academic All-Conference team. Gallagher maintains a 4.23 weighted GPA and plans to study political science at MSU or the University of Michigan.
