- The following continues the list of TBAISD Career-Tech Center students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society in February:
Information technology — Jordan Barnes, Grand Traverse Academy; Colin Gaines, Leland; Tyrone Shetler, North Central Academy; Alianthana Walter, TC Central.
Mechatronics — Alexander Bendickson, Grand Traverse Academy; Gabriel Krumlauf, Kingsley; Emma Leazier, Mancelona; Weslee Spires, Mancelona; Caleb Vanklompengerg, Grand Traverse Academy; Logan Wilkins, Grand Traverse Academy.
Manufacturing technology academy — Gina Anger, Mancelona; Charlie Corey, Benzie; Madison Davidson, Bellaire; Jacob Dezelski, Glen Lake; Maxfield Dilley, Glen Lake; Gabrielle Ducheny, Buckley; Anna Gibson, Buckley; Jack Kernan, TC Central; Noah Robitshek, TC Central; Jacob Romanowski, Glen Lake; Quincy Thayer, Frankfort; Reece VanderWulp, St. Mary School.
Power equipment technology — Kadin Crosley, TC Central; Ella Meyers, Grand Traverse Academy; Matthew Panek, TC West; Cole Weber, TC West.
Precision machining technology — Jesse Beaudrie, TC West.
Web and game programming — Gage Bigger, Alba; Connor Kimball, Kalkaska; Zachary Rothstein, TC West; Elizabeth Sowulewski, Kalkaska.
Welding and fabrication — Isaiah Grant, Suttons Bay.
- Rhys Adle, of Traverse City, and Joshua Olosky, of Elk Rapids, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Adle studies chemical engineering, and Olosky is in the management information systems program.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Janae Bevis as “Student of the Month” for the week of Feb. 25. Bevis is a senior at Benzie Central High School, studies early childhood development at TBAISD Career-Tech Center and is dual enrolled at NMC. She is a member of National Technical Honor Society and played varsity softball and volleyball. Bevis maintains a 3.90 GPA and plans to obtain her associate degree from NMC, and then pursue a full degree in early childhood development from Ferris State University.
- George Townsend, of Traverse City, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Adrian College. He is majoring in Japanese and theater.
- The following St. Mary School of Lake Leelanau middle school students placed during the Business Professionals of America State Conference and recently participated at the national event:
- Administrative Support Team: Leah Fleis, James Licht and Maddie Pawlowicz (first place)
- Business Communication: Kendra Couturier (first) and Sarah Bunek (sixth)
- Business Fundamentals: Kendra Couturier (fifth)
- Business Math: Kyla Barnowski (third) and Kendra Couturier (sixth)
- Computer Literacy: Kendra Couturier (first), Della Bunek (fourth) and James Licht (fifth)
- Digital Citizenship: Jacqueline Hearne (fifth)
- Extemporaneous Speech: Anders McKillip (fifth)
- Presentation Management Team: Kyla Barnowski, Jessica Grant and Jacqueline Hearne (second)
- Spreadsheets: Della Bunek (first) and James Licht (second)
- Website Design Team: Della Bunek, Sarah Bunek, Kendra Couturier and Delana Kirt (first)
