- The following continues the list of students who graduated from Ferris State University in December 2019: Nataliya Silkovska, of Interlochen; Katia Skarupinski, of Cedar; Katie Staudacher, of Lake Leelanau; Jonathon Wheelock, of Traverse City; and Nicole Wildman, of Traverse City.
Elizabeth Belinsky, of Beulah, made the fall 2019 honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin. Belinsky is a junior studying athletic training.
Grand Traverse Academy junior Seth Carpenter and sophomore Bo Eyre competed in the VEX Robotics Competition World Championship in April. The students, coached by secondary science teacher Ben Jackson, are one of 13 teams in Michigan to qualify for the event.
Southeast Missouri State University student Kendra Benak, of Traverse City, earned ADDY awards during the American Advertising Awards Show in February. Benak took gold for her flipped bar and eatery concept (consumer campaign category). She also earned silver for her free-floating festival poster (poster, single category) and wine bottle label concept (packaging category).
The following TBAISD Career-Tech Center students were inducted into the 2020 National Technical Honor Society in February:
Agriscience/natural resources program — Abigail Ayoub, Mancelona; Hannah Dashner, St. Mary School Lake Leelanau; Riley Fillmore, Mancelona; Cameryn Lambert, Mancelona; Ali McAllister, TC Central; Gracie Summerfield, Buckley; and Adam Tuthill, Buckley.
Allied health — Sydney Affholder, Central High School; Kaylynn Betts, TC West; Taylor Bird, Kalkaska; Lillia Brookshire, Elk Rapids; Elizabeth Corcoran-Edwards, Mancelona; Sydney Hubert, TC West; Vanessa Johnson, Suttons Bay; Madeline Laskey, Leland; Mary MacDonald, St. Mary; Asia Martin, Mancelona; Emma McMichael, TC West; Madison Pescatello, Elk Rapids; Olivia Schaub, St. Mary; Kaylin Severance, home-school; Sydney Siler, TC West; Glorianna Smith, home-school; Annabelle Stachnik, Kalkaska; Rachel Stradinger, TC West; Cynthia Thomas, Benzie Central; and Wini Wilson, TC West.
Business careers — Sam Groothuis, TC Central; Amanda Herman, Glen Lake; Skyler Kennedy, TC West; Maria Manuel, TC West; Elliott Molby, home-school; Gretta Parsons, TC West; Caleb Rodery, TC Central; and Morgan Zywicki, Glen Lake.
Culinary arts — Jack Beckwith, St. Francis; and Natalie Johnson, TC Central.
Early childhood education — Lindsey Graziano, Kingsley; Kylee Parish, TC West; Marissa Rojewski, TC Central; Epiphany Rose, home-school; Tonique Thomas, Kalkaska; Angellena Venticinque, TC West; Alexia Vollman, TC Central; and Kate Zanavich, TC West.
Film and new media — Alison Arlt, Kingsley; Brooke Dourron, Leland; Chloe Dutton, TC Central; Olivia Harnack, St. Mary; James Kwiatkowski, Suttons Bay; and Gabriella Paryani, Kalkaska.
Front Street Writers — McKagen Chio, Frankfort; and Erin Evans, Bellaire.
Graphic arts — Francesca Bookless, Mancelona; and Kaytlyn Geyer, Benzie.
