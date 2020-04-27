- The following continues the list of students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ferris State University:
Johanna Gillespie, of Traverse City; Thomas Hursey, of Traverse City; Adriana Reed, of Kingsley; Lee McArthur, of Traverse City; Kristin Verhage, of Buckley; Morgan Dupuie, of Kalkaska; Austin Nguyen, of Traverse City; Jason Ochoa, of Traverse City; Haley Carney, of Traverse City; Paul Piechocki, of Traverse City; Milissa Barr, of Central Lake; Colton Schopieray, of Traverse City; Molly Callery, of Traverse City; Emily Walker, of Kingsley; Hannah Tulppo, of Thompsonville; Zachary Endres, of Traverse City; Sara Jones, of Traverse City; Kristen Krantz, of Traverse City; Paul Rusinowski, of Traverse City; Hannah Stites, of Williamsburg; Angelina Lo, of Traverse City; Richard Rosendall, of Empire; Kaitlyn Verellen, of Central Lake; Kennedy Riebschleger, of Traverse City; Morgan Scott, of Central Lake; Katia Skarupinski, of Cedar; Jane Leahy, of Williamsburg; Makenna Sargent, of Central Lake; Amanda Van Oordt, of Traverse City; Nicolette Cummings, of Traverse City; Kate Kreitner, of Lake Ann; Michaela Cook, of Lake Ann; Kyle Kuuttila, of Kalkaska; Abigail Bailey, of Traverse City; Brittney Colby, of Traverse City; Anna Arnold, of Traverse City; Megan Overheul, of Buckley; Alexandra Andriese, of Traverse City; Brianna Brian, of Thompsonville; Kaylee Stewart, of Lake Ann; Amber Eckel, of Traverse City; Isaac Gogolin, of Williamsburg; Allyne Maxwell, of Interlochen; Aaron Fischer, of Interlochen; Jeremy Schroeder, of Grawn; Jonathan Schuster, of Interlochen; Grace Howes, of Ellsworth; Aleah Hunt, of Lake Ann; Nick Hulett, of Traverse City; Kaitlyn Williams, of Cedar; Hannah Scharfenberg, of Traverse City; Bruce Abshire, of Traverse City; Maya Ayala, of Traverse City; Jessica Eikey, of Traverse City; Travis Jacobson, of Beulah; Madison Palmer, of East Jordan; James Kilgore, of Cedar; Aimee McClellan, of Traverse City; Miranda Burks, of East Jordan; Jacob Martin, of Traverse City; Brittany Hanbury, of Traverse City; and Page Paul, of Traverse City.
- The following students graduated from Ferris State University in December:
Delaney Behling, of East Jordan; Teresa Bennett, of Traverse City; Parker Berden, of Traverse City; Roxanne Bott, of Kingsley; Brianna Brian, of Thompsonville; Michaela Cook, of Lake Ann; Jared Diephouse, of Traverse City; Daniel Duperon, of Lake Leelanau; Eric Faulkner, of Traverse City; Taylor Gauthier, of Traverse City; Isaac Gogolin, of Williamsburg; John Hackbarth, of Kingsley; Max Hansen, of Lake Ann; Kristan Hedrick, of Mancelona; Tillie Hill, of Traverse City; Lisa Hoffman, of Traverse City; Reyann Homan, of Kalkaska; Megan Kiehle, of Traverse City; Elizabeth Lajko, of Kingsley; Robert Latorre, of Suttons Bay; Jane Leahy, of Williamsburg; Jennifer Lechota, of Traverse City; Chad Miller, of Traverse City; Megan Overheul, of Buckley; Madison Palmer, of East Jordan; Brad Radcliffe, of Buckley; and Raquel Rieck, of Elk Rapids.
