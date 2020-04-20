The following students made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ferris State University:
Abigail Barker, of Lake Leelanau; Shania Carson, of Kalkaska; Sarah Dunn, of Kewadin; Jahna Fritz, of Mancelona; Alexis Hart, of Traverse City; Nicole Hollis, of Traverse City; Marek Laucky, of Traverse City; Hunter Lumsden, of Interlochen; Kylie McDonald, of Traverse City; Malorie Meeker, of Bellaire; Mikayla Richey, of Traverse City; Kimberly Ritchie, of Cedar; Lukas Sawusch, of Traverse City; Gary Slabosz, of Alden; Olivia Travis, of Kewadin; Rachael Vance, of Fife Lake; Aiden Zick, of Traverse City; Jared Diephouse, of Traverse City; Gilbert Torres, of Frankfort; Mckinley Kreitner, of Lake Ann; Misti Waltenbaugh, of Grawn; Courtney Guy, of Kingsley; Victoria Isac-Huggins, of Traverse City; Christos Piliafas, of Traverse City; Richard Tarkowski, of Traverse City; Courtney Thompson, of Traverse City; Justin Krenselewski, of Traverse City; Andrew Salk, of Williamsburg; Zoe Ameel, of Traverse City; Kali Schettek, of Maple City; Melissa Sass, of Interlochen; Samuel Taylor, of Kingsley; Stacy Arnold, of Williamsburg; Shayne Jones, of Kingsley; Kevin Kobylski, of Interlochen; Spencer Potter, of Traverse City; Nichole Wagner, of Traverse City; Roxanne Bott, of Kingsley; John Hackbarth, of Kingsley; Eric Link, of Traverse City; Sophie Wyatt, of Traverse City; Hunter Blesma, of Elk Rapids; Eleanor Brockway, of Traverse City; Trisha Peer, of Buckley; Haven Robinson, of Kingsley; Tyler Shaffran, of Suttons Bay; Jonathon Wheelock, of Traverse City; Kaylee Bott, of Kingsley; Nolan King, of Traverse City; Shannon Rossman, of Central Lake; Jaylyn Aylsworth, of Traverse City; Chase Dean, of Bellaire; Steven Dixon, of Traverse City; Raquel Rieck, of Elk Rapids; Julie Kisling, of Traverse City; Robin Lagerquist, of Traverse City; Madison Phillipich, of Traverse City; Abigail Gorcyca, of Traverse City; Jacob Harrand, of Traverse City; Marissa Slabosz, of Bellaire; Amy Winowiecki, of Lake Leelanau; Ashleigh Allen, of Alden; Parker Berden, of Traverse City; Nichole Case, of Traverse City; Bailey Sweeney, of East Jordan; Tyler Drenth, of Ellsworth; Lisa Hoffman, of Traverse City; Alexa Ross, of Traverse City; Katelyn Spicer, of Traverse City; Johnathan Anderson, of Traverse City; Lacilyn Soblaskey, of Traverse City; Megan Kiehle, of Traverse City; Madison Leader, of Cedar; Crystal Warino, of Kalkaska; Kevin Quinlan, of Williamsburg; Haley McDonald, of Traverse City; Taelyn Siddall, of Kalkaska; Melissa Rought, of Traverse City; Katee DiRosa, of Kalkaska; Elizabeth Lajko, of Kingsley; Dakota Castor, of Traverse City; Destiny Long-Scott, of Traverse City; Evan Stoll, of Traverse City; Margaret Minch, of Traverse City; Brittnie Moses, of East Jordan; Dylan Snider, of Traverse City; Deborah St. Croix, of Traverse City; Andrew Zwerlein, of Traverse City; Jalena Lane, of Honor; Lawrence Boyd, of Traverse City; Emily Roszczewski, of Mancelona; Megan Aldridge, of Fife Lake; Daniel Duperon, of Lake Leelanau; Cynthia Raymond, of Traverse City; Kirstyn Allen, of Mancelona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.