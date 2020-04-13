- Leif W. Mohrman, of Cedar, and Carley Patterson, of Williamsburg, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lewis University.
- Alexandria Middleton, of Traverse City, graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Benedictine College in Kansas.
- Tufts University named Abigail Caldwell, of Williamsburg, to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
- The following students made the fall 2019 president’s list at Saginaw Valley State University: Nicholas Jurgess, of Fife Lake; Joshua Lugiewicz, of Kalkaska; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; and Madison Steenwyk, of Central Lake.
- Saginaw Valley State University named the following students to the fall 2019 dean’s list: Abigail Dunne, of Mancelona; Alycia Dzierwa, of Williamsburg; Benjamin Petit, of Elmira; Alexander Gloshen, of Traverse City; Taylor Chaulk, of Kalkaska; Adam Stremlow, of Kingsley; Katherine Seekamp, of Interlochen; Audrey Bergey, of Fife Lake; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; Katelyn Zeits, of Traverse City; Nicklas Endres, of Buckley; and Tanner McCune, of East Jordan.
- The following students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University after the fall 2019 term: Nathan Franke, of Kingsley; Kennedy Marker, of Mesick; and Lilly Travis, of Kingsley.
- Alexandra Dart, of Elk Rapids, made the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
- The University of Findlay recently named Rowan Love, of Traverse City, to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 term.
- Reid Nelson, of Traverse City, received a B.A. in psychology, global and intercultural studies during the December commencement ceremony at Miami University in Ohio.
- Miriam Peck, of Traverse City, made the Millikin University dean’s list during the fall 2019 term.
- Marguerite N. Arbogast, of Interlochen, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Arbogast is a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Eric Skogen, a 1992 graduate of Suttons Bay High School, was recently promoted to master sergeant in the U.S. Army. Skogen served in Alaska and Afghanistan, most recently returning from a one-year assignment in Saudi Arabia. He and his family reside in Virginia.
- Traverse City Central High School student Spencer Crawford and Traverse City West Senior High School students Hope Thompson and Lauren Sheffer were named National Merit Scholar finalists. They are considered for a National Merit Scholarship.
- Central High School student Elizabeth Saunders received the 2020 Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award. Saunders is in her fourth season of Alpine skiing and a three-year varsity rower. She also played freshman volleyball.
- Olivia Schmitz, of Traverse City, made the University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list during the fall 2019 semester.
- Northwestern Michigan College Foundation Board member Bill Marsh Jr. and college administrator Roberta Teahen received the NMC Fellow Award. Marsh joined the board in 2010, serving as chair from 2016-18. Teahen served as a business faculty member, academic chair and in other roles at NMC. She directs the doctorate in Community College Leadership program.
Education Newsmakers: 04/13/2020
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
