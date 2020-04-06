- The following students were named to the Grand Valley State University fall 2019 dean’s list:
Lindsay Lampman, Cassandra Miller and Colleen Randolph, of Bellaire; Lyudmyla Karpukhno and Kaitlyn Long, of Benzonia; Leah Stapleton and Ashley Vockel, of Beulah; Autumn Kwiatkowski, Kira Metcalf, Michael Skipski and Haley Tarsa, of Cedar; Kaylee Herman, of Elmira; Tabitha Cecil, Austin Vance and Trevor Vance, of Fife Lake; Dane Miller and Matthew Stefanski, of Frankfort; Madison Alonzi, of Glen Arbor; Anthony Pelton and Kyla Watkins, of Grawn; Allyson Albrecht, Samantha Brigham, Madison Dohm, Ryan Fernandez, Andrew Laskiewicz, Thomas Morgenstern and Benjamin Tiesworth, of Interlochen; Brendan Fowler and Sydney Perry, of Kalkaska; Hannah Arnott, of Kewadin; Lacey Benton, of Kingsley; Tylor Kistler, Bailey MacDermaid, Tyler Robbins and Tristan Sauerman, of Lake Ann; Olivia Fellows and Kyra Winowiecki, of Lake Leelanau; Mattie Burda, Garrison Buta-Scott and Iris Walters, of Leland; Brittany Hobbins, Casey Murphy, Cade Peterson and Amanda Sweeney, of Maple City; Claire Durling and Kayla Lett, of Rapid City; Alyssa Davis, Delaney Klein and Gerardo Vasquez, of Suttons Bay; Grace Failor, of Williamsburg; and Erynn Adle, Ivy Baillie, Lora Bartnick, Allison Beauchamp, Madison Boyd, Ava Brown, Natalie Burns, Joshua Carrell, Jacob Carruth, Brooke Clarke, Andrew Colombo, Sophia Crellin, Mary Drake, Amanda Eshleman, Matthew Fisher, Frances Flores, Kurstin Frank, Samuel Fyfe, Nerissa Godfrey, Devan Gorton, Allison Gravis, Amara Hagy, Quinn Hall, Carson Harrington, Megan Hatfield, Hannah Holfels, Kira Jarvi, Zachary Kyro, Brendan Lacharite, Morgan Lammers, Melissa Lance, Claire Lane, Gavyn MacLachlan, Nathan Madigan, Anna Montgomery, Samantha Mosley, Kaylee Mullens, Margaret O’Leary, Emma Oliver, Maggie Oliver, Kalyn Peterson, Cherith Pilong, Emmalyn Reamer, Gabriel Rhinelander, Kara Rickenberg, Howard Rose, Kailey Rubinas, Jordan Runkel, Jacob Sheehan, Tristen Szafranski, Mary Twietmeyer, Mary VandeKieft, Ethan VanderMolen, Alexander Wagner, Kaylee Walters, Jacob Weston and Carolyn Wynkoop, of Traverse City.
- The following
- students made the fall
- 2019 president’s list at
- Miami University in
- Ohio: Claire Podges,
- Jonathan Pax, Isabel
- Lutz and Reid Nelson,
- all of Traverse City.
- The following
- Traverse City natives
- made the fall 2019 honors list at Benedictine College: Alexandria Middleton, president’s list; Maria
- Piche, dean’s list; Cecelia Richardson, president’s
- list; and Rori Richardson, dean’s list.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Aidan Bramer as Student of the Month during the week of Feb. 11. Bramer is a senior at TC St. Francis High School. He is a
- member of National Honor Society and participated in varsity basketball (three years), varsity track (four years) and varsity cross country. He received nine scholar-athlete awards, two math department awards and was a state finalist in track and field and a basketball regional finalist. Bramer maintains a 4.18 GPA and plans to obtain a master’s degree in applied mathematics in economics at the University of Dayton.
