Resource presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — National Association of Veterans and Families hosts an educational event at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Seniors and veterans are invited to learn about home care, Medicare, nursing homes and other resources. Registration: 877-926-8300.
Bake sale preorders
TRAVERSE CITY — Real Estate One accepts preorders for its annual bake sale through Nov. 21. Homemade pies, breads, cookies and other items are available to purchase. Proceeds support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26. Contact: Ginny.Fey@gmail.com.
Former Peace Corps director speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Former Peace Corps director Carrie Hessler-Radelet speaks during the International Affairs Forum at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 a the NMC Hagerty Center. Her topic is “Engaging for Good: Can One Individual Volunteer Change the World?” Tickets are $15; students and educators get in free.
Financial literacy fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy hosts the financial literacy fair “Reality Check” from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 22 in the big gym. High school students can practice shopping and paying for household obligations, like groceries, childcare and clothes.
Veterans’ diplomas
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS offers veterans the opportunity to receive their diploma. Veterans may be eligible if they left high school for immediate military service during WWII, the Korean War or Vietnam War. Family members may apply on behalf of a living or deceased veteran. More details: 231-933-1718.
Red Kettle campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers for its 2019 Red Kettle season, which goes through Dec. 24. Donations provide food, warmth, emergency assistance and other services for community members. Registration: 231-946-4644.
Wireless Zone collects toys
BENZONIA — The Wireless Zone partners with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to host the Toys for Tots campaign at the store, 1505 Benzie Highway. Community members may drop off toys through Christmas.
Society receives grant
FIFE LAKE — Fife Lake Historical Society recently received a $5,000 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. Funds helped finance new flooring in the museum. The society board also created a video viewing area with a wall mural of photos depicting life in the late 1800s. Members of Great Lakes Energy supported the grant by rounding up their bills to the next dollar.
Bike shop donation
MESICK — McClain Cycle and Fitness in Traverse City recently donated 82 bicycles to Mesick Elementary School. Mesick Consolidated Schools plans to raffle off these items to students who follow their core values of honor, responsibility, determination and self-control.
Festival adds events
CEDAR — New activities are planned for the next Cedar Polka Festival, set for June 18-21. Saturday features a 5K race, hot air balloon rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. A craft fair takes place on Sunday, with entertainment on stage throughout the festival. Another addition is free admission for attendees on Sunday.
