Digital security seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Rapids organization Protect Young Eyes offers a free digital security seminar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 13 at Traverse City Christian School. Parents can learn about pornography, predators, sexting, social media, cyberbullying and more. Time for questions will follow the presentation.
Senator meets residents
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, meets with residents of the 35th District at 8 a.m. March 16 at Kalkaska County Administration Building. People can express opinions or concerns about state government or request help with a state issue. Contact: 855-347-8035.
AmeriCorps program expands
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan plans to expand its AmeriCorps VISTA program to include summer associates, who serve for nine weeks (June 15 through Aug. 16) and still earn many benefits of year-long positions. Community service projects emphasize summer learning loss, opioid education and food insecurity. Apply online or email ranae@unitedwaynwmi.org for more information.
