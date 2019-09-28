Steak dinner
BELLAIRE — The next Swiss steak dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Masonic Lodge. Meal includes a veggie, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert. Dine in or take home. Cost is $10 per person.
Paving work begins Sept. 30
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse County Road Commission is set to resurface Church Street, Vinton Road and Old M-72 on Sept. 30. Motorists should expect lane closures.
City Opera House benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Morsels Espresso + Eatables supports City Opera House in October through its Morsels Doughnation program. This month features bite-sized treats called “rock the house,” a chocolate cake topped with white frosting and a chocolate rock. The bakery donates 25 cents of each item sold to the nonprofit performing arts venue.
Local charities raise funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Five local organizations raised a total of $13,997.60 through the Traverse City Triathlon Charity Challenge. Traverse City Tourism Foundation gave free Ironman 70.3 entries to Munson Manor Hospitality House, Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program, The Father Fred Foundation, Great Lakes Children’s Museum and TART Trails. Five athletes completed the triathlon on behalf of each organization, which collected pledged dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.