Temporary no parking
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission places a temporary no parking zone on Randolph Street. Parking is prohibited on the south side of the west end of the road at various times from Jan. 19 through Feb. 29. Signs will be posted.
Class of 1960 meeting at Robby’s
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1960 hosts a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Robby’s Mexican & Spanish Cuisine. Help plan the 60th reunion, which is set from Sept. 10-13. Volunteers are needed to label and apply postage to save-the-date cards. More information: 231-946-2195.
Cherry Festival announces rock show
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival recently announced REO Speedwagon kicks off the 2020 Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage lineup on July 8. The rock and roll band features lead Kevin Cronin, bassist Bruce Hall, keyboardist Neal Doughty, guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 24. Reserved seats are $55; general admission is $35 at 888-212-3258 or cherryfestival.org.
Bracelet workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Artist Cathy Brown presents the Viking Knit Bracelet Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Materials and lunch are included. Cost is $125. Space is limited. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Freedom Tour applications accepted
DETROIT — Michigan high school students are invited to apply for the Michigan Coalition for Human Rights 2020 Freedom Tour. Visit civil rights landmarks in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky from June 19-30. Applications are due Jan. 31. Questions: 248-238-9808; MCHRFreedomTour@gmail.com.
Educational program
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently announced a Young Fives Kindergarten program at Courtade Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Long Lake Elementary and Silver Lake Elementary schools for the 2020-21 year. Kids turning 5 between July 1 and Dec. 1 may enroll in this free full-day program. Registration is due Aug. 1. Contact: 231-933-1776.
Truck slide closes road
TRAVERSE CITY — South Garfield Road closed Saturday morning following a two-vehicle slip-n-slide.
Blair Township Fire Chief Bill Parker said it went like this: car, ditch, Ward Eaton Towing truck, U.S. Postal Service truck, Cherryland Electric power pole, ditch, Nickerson Towing.
At 4:30 a.m. Saturday the driver of a sedan went off the road and into the ditch just south of the South Garfield and Potter roads intersection. Ward Eaton responded.
As the sedan was being extracted, the driver of a U.S. mail semitruck traveling through the same intersection swerved and came to rest in the same ditch, but not before hitting a Cherryland power pole.
No injuries were reported.
Gesturing toward the area’s open fields, Parker said if any customers were without power, it wasn’t too many.
Nickerson Towing had two trucks on scene to pull the semi back onto the road. Cherryland Electric workers were on scene, replacing the pole.
