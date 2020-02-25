Jazz band performs
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Jazz Big Band performs from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at West Bay Beach. The ensemble highlights work by Jerome Kern, Jimmy Heath, Freddie Hubbard and Thelonious Monk.
Culinary event
BELLAIRE — American Culinary Federation hosts “Tales of the Industry” from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at Shanty Creek Resort’s Lakeview Hotel. Meet local chefs and listen to guest speakers, plus enter to win a culinary arts award. Admission is $15. More information: 231-533-3000, ext. 7185.
Electronics recycling
KEWADIN — Antrim Conservation District hosts an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the old Milton Township Hall. Fees vary depending on the item. Questions: 231-533-8363; antrimcd@macd.org.
Census recruitment
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau hosts a recruitment event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Traverse Area District Library. Temporary census takers, recruiting assistants and office positions are available. More information: 855-562-2020.
SCI-MA-TECH registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Eighth graders attending Central High or West Senior High schools next year may apply for the SCI-MA-TECH program. The curriculum emphasizes science, math and technology. Applications are due March 1. More details: 231-933-1782.
Fitness classes begin
TRAVERSE CITY — Father Fred Foundation offers its Fitness Series II this spring. Donations fund the purchase of fresh produce for the foundation’s food pantry. Register on the venues’ websites.
Class schedule:
- Indoor cycling at 10:30 a.m. March 1 at Yen Yoga
- Full body strength circuit at 12:30 p.m. March 14 at Formative Fitness
- Footloose dancing at 1 p.m. March 15 at Dance Arts Academy
- Tennis clinic for all levels from 6-8 p.m. March 21 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
- Boxing at 10 a.m. March 28 at Ironworks
- Barre, weights, cardio and core at 9 a.m. April 11 at Modus 45
- Family-friendly Boardman Lake Trail walk at 11 a.m. May 16 at Hull Park
LSSU survey
KINGSLEY — Researchers from Lake Superior State University plan to visit randomly selected Kingsley residents over the next two weeks to conduct anonymous surveys of household size and income level, adult disability status and ethnicity and gender. Updated information is needed to qualify for most federal and state improvement grants from Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Eligibility is determined through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Individual data is not shared with the village or state. Questions: 231-263-7778; kvmanager@villageofkingsley.com.
Energy course
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education recently opened registration for the “Tapping: Energy Work to Impact Your Life and Health” class. Learn pain and stress reduction tips from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays April 23 through May 21 at the University Center. Register online or call 231-995-1700.
Tai chi registration
TRAVERSE CITY — New Moon Yoga Studio offers a 10-week beginner tai chi class starting at 2:15 p.m. June 16. The one-hour session runs Tuesdays through Aug. 25, with no class July 28. Cost is $115. Space is limited. Registration: 231-944-5430; nancydeye@gmail.com.
