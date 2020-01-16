Quiz show features local school
TRAVERSE CITY — Round one of “Quiz Central” features Traverse City Central High School versus Owosso at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 on WCMU Public Television. Central team members Andy Zaloudek, Henry Huschke, Alex Olin and Miles Riddle and alternate Liam Berigan compete against Owosso’s Aaron Jafri, Noah Jafri, Kevin Laskowski and Victor Jones. The schools vie for a two-year, $4,000 room and board scholarship to Central Michigan University.
