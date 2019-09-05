Save A Smile program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic hosts its 11th annual Save A Smile drive at all Tom’s Food Markets through September. Grocery store customers can donate adult and child toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. The clinic distributes items to low-income patients and other community members who may lack oral hygiene supplies. More details: 231-642-5895.
End of summer party
TRAVERSE CITY — The End of Summer Beach Bash goes from 2-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at West Bay Beach Resort. Performers include 5th Gear Band, 3 Hearted and Sweetwater Blues Band. The patio opens at noon.
HIV conference
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2019 Northern Michigan HIV Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at NMC’s Hagerty Conference Center. Health care professionals, social workers and community members are invited. The main speaker is Mary Fisher, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1991 and breast cancer in 2012. Continuing education credits are available. The free event includes lunch. Registration: 844-820-2995.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — Antrim Photography Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Learn about color lights and bring a tripod for the practice session. Non-members pay $10. Annual membership is $40. More details: 231-313-8820.
Yarn group meeting
INTERLOCHEN — The Yarn Therapy: Knitting and Crocheting Group gathers from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas and work on a project. Hot tea is provided.
Renaissance discussion
PETOSKEY — Coffee @ Ten features Interlochen Public Radio Music Director Amanda Sewell at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Sewell presents “The Harlem Renaissance in Music and Art.” Roast & Toast Coffee and Café provides coffee and baked goods.
Mental wellness series
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the “Let’s Talk” mental wellness series beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. The Tuesday sessions emphasize daily concerns that prevent personal motivation. Classes are $25. Registration: 231-333-1331.
Fall luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel meets for lunch at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at Elks Lodge. The speaker is Deb Haas, from the Father Fred Foundation. Attendees should bring nonperishable items for the foundation’s food pantry. Cost is $15 and includes a salad bar, two entrée buffet, dessert, beverage and tip. Reservations: 231-334-6549.
Day of Caring is Sept. 12
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwestern Michigan hosts the Day of Caring Sept. 12. Volunteers are matched with local nonprofits to complete projects like yard work and painting. Email jessica@unitedwaynwmi.org to get involved.
Friday story sessions
KALKASKA — Kalkaska County Library offers Infant and Toddler Storytime Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 5 and under and their caregivers can enjoy crafts, games and snacks.
Students earn writing awards
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy students Sophie Paquette and Gerardo Azpiri Iglesias recently received a 2018-2019 Young Writers Award from Bennington College in Vermont. Paquette took first place for her poems “made without hands,” “My daughter inherits my mouth and my fear of everything” and “Things Without Mouths: An Index.” Iglesias won the nonfiction category with the piece “Sundown with Giraffes.”
Grant funds reading program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library received the Great Stories Club grant from the American Library Association. The library is one of 35 in the nation to participate in the reading and discussion program for underserved teens. The award funds the club’s series “Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation” at Traverse City High School.
Historical society receives award
FIFE LAKE — Fife Lake Historical Society recently received a $5,000 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The award funds new laminate flooring in the museum and a restoration of the original pine flooring in the mural room.
Writing program gains teacher
TRAVERSE CITY — Erica Berry is the new teaching fellow for the 2019-2020 Front Street Writers program. Berry is set to co-teach 11th and 12th graders with Teresa Scollon at the TBA ISD Career-Tech Center. She studied English and environmental studies at Bowdoin College in Maine and received her master’s degree in creative nonfiction at the University of Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.