University women meet
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women meets at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The presentation is titled “Local Research from MSU’s College of Human Medicine in Traverse City.” Guests and prospective members are welcome. A $10 donation is suggested.
Olympian to give talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Cross-country skier and Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall speaks about her career and cancer at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hagerty Center.
Gordon Lightfoot tribute
TRAVERSE CITY — A Gordon Lightfoot tribute concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Traverse Area District Library. Mike Fornes performs and shares the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in Lake Superior in 1975.
Cardiac arrest discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Retired social worker Jim Batsakis presents “Recovery, Resilience and a New Normal” at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Presbyterian Church. The public is welcome to this Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meeting. More details: 231-935-6380.
Tennis fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Local sixth grader Simon Caldwell hosts his “Off the Wall” tennis challenge from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Michigan State Police building on 14th Street. Caldwell aims to raise awareness and funds for the Father Fred Foundation. Donations are encouraged.
Hunters’ breakfasts
FIFE LAKE — Walton Junction Sportsman’s Club members serve breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Nov. 14 and 4-11 a.m. Nov. 15 at 11207 E. County Line Road. The club provides a Swiss steak dinner at 4:30 p.m. and a gun raffle at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. More details: 231-879-4265.
Turkey farm lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts the Benzonia Academy Lecture “Turkey Kings” at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the historical museum. Learn about a Benzie County turkey farm. A $5 donation is suggested.
Association meets
TRAVERSE CITY — American Nursing Association- Up North meets from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Foster Family Community Health Center. All local registered nurses are invited. Bring a meal and drink, if desired. RSVP: kathybirdsall3@gmail.com; 231-343-1244.
Brewery battle
ACME — The North vs. South Brewery Battle goes from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge. Enjoy beer and food pairings and vote for the best ones. Tickets are $25 each. Contact: 231-534-6000.
String band concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Che Apalache, a four-person string band, performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Milliken Auditorium. Purchase tickets online or at the door. More details: 231-995-1055.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Job Winslow Chapter meets at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Elks Lodge. The program features veterans and their dogs. Lunch follows. Reservations: 231-946-6337.
Book release
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author and anthropologist Cindy Hull hosts a book launch party from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 16 at 421 Washington St. She releases her first novel “Human Sacrifice,” an archaeological mystery.
Community police officer installed
INTERLOCHEN — Mark Noffke, of Kingsley, recently began work as a Green Lake Township community police officer. This fall he will collaborate with Interlochen Center for the Arts Director of Campus Safety Joseph McCarthy to lead trainings for local law enforcement officers on campus. Noffke also serves on the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team and is a member of the Grand Traverse Honor Guard.
Scrap metal donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region is accepting scrap metal donations at its ReStore. Drop off items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2487 Rice St.
