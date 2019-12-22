Author signings
TRAVERSE CITY — Horizon Books hosts authors Lynee Rae Perkins and Valerie Penz Dec. 22. Perkins, a local Newberry medalist, signs her kids book “Wintercake” from noon to 2 p.m. Penz signs her cookbook “Deliciously Holistic” from 1-3 p.m.
Annual Giving Campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House accepts donations for its Annual Giving Campaign through Dec. 31. The campaign funds arts and music programs and other community events. Donate online or mail 106 E. Front St. in Traverse City, MI 49684.
