Spill closes South Airport near mall
TRAVERSE CITY — A spill of corn syrup created a sticky situation on South Airport Road.
The road closed around the Grand Traverse Mall Thursday evening, and the clean up lasted for hours.
Northern A-1 Environmental Services used a combination of hot water, a pressure washer and a vac-truck to clean up, according to Lt. Steve Meek of the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Station 11.
Kids musical
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents “Disney’s The Jungle Book, KIDS” at 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10, 17 and 24. Prices are $15 for adults and $8 for youth. Purchase online or call the box office at 231-947-2210.
Grand Traverse County roadwork
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission has scheduled work on Tilton Road from Cedar Run Road to M-72 starting Aug. 12 and on Church Road from Cedar Run to North Long Lake Road starting Aug. 15. Both projects should take three weeks to complete. Drivers are asked to follow detours.
Lane closures are set to begin Aug. 12 on Nessen, Youker, Karlin, Betsie River and North South Long Lake roads. Crews are doing chip sealing in those areas. Work should be completed during the week.
Additionally, work on Herkner Road at Hill Valley Road has been extended, with the project expected to wrap up on Aug. 23.
History presentation
OMENA — Omena Village Preservation Association hosts the program “What can historical preservation do for Omena?” at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Presbyterian Church on M-22. The guest speaker is Ted Ligibel, director emeritus of Eastern Michigan University’s Historical Preservation Program. Light refreshments follow his talk. Questions: askovpa@gmail.com.
Book sale
BELLAIRE — The Friends Summer Book Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15-16 at Bellaire Public Library. Donate gently used books, audio books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles until Aug. 13. Volunteers can sign up at the library. More details: 231-533-8814.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited to attend.
Mustard’s Retreat performs
TRAVERSE CITY — WNMC’s Orchard Concert series features folk group Mustard’s Retreat at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 151 S. Rusch Road. Tickets are $15 at Oryana or Brilliant Books. Reservations: 231-421-5079.
Native plants presentation
FIFE LAKE — Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network Outreach Specialist Emily Cook presents on native plants at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Fife Lake Public Library. An optional lunch is $3 for seniors and $5 for others. Registration is due Aug. 16. Contact: 231-922-2080.
Hoof N’ Sloshin race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Hoof N’ Sloshin race begins at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Mt. Holiday. Four-person teams and individuals can run up the trail and slide back down. Bavarian-themed food, drinks and entertainment are available. More details: 231-938-2500.
Local author publishes book
INTERLOCHEN — Local author David Zaiss recently published “The Red Jeep.” This is the third and final part in his series about corporate discharge. The paperback novel is available for $20 at Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
