Peninsula lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission is closing the southbound lane of Bluff Road from Willow Point Drive to Sugar Shack Drive starting at 7 a.m. Sept. 20. The project is expected to last till the end of the day. Motorists should find another route.
Shuttle to TC Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Middle School offers a free shuttle service to Thirlby Field starting at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20. The shuttle runs about every 15 minutes and is available for 1.5 hours after the TC Patriot Game ends. Park and catch the shuttle from the lower lot between the tennis courts and football field.
Temporary art exhibitions
Traverse City — The Dennos Museum Center presents two temporary exhibitions from Sept. 22 through Dec. 29. The exhibitions feature a collection of 74 works from The Center for Art in Wood in Philadelphia and 24 quilted works from Detroit-based artist Carole Harris.
Table Health workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers several community workshops this fall. The “Happy Gut” session at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 includes strategies for combating digestive disorders and inflammation. Learn about mindfulness and meditation at noon Sept. 24. Finally, the “Everyday Health” meeting starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Costs vary. Registration is available at Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-333-1331.
Grant finalists named
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact 100 Traverse City recently named the finalists for its 2019 grants: Cognition, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.
Impact 100 members vote during the annual meeting on Oct. 23. The three nonprofits with the most votes each receive a $101,333 grant for their proposed projects. More details: info@impactTC.org.
Grant supports trails
SUTTONS BAY — TART Trails, Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Bike Leelanau recently received a $75,000 grant from the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Foundation. The organizations plan to expand and improve trails and bike paths, add recreation and transportation options and purchase winter grooming equipment. Projects include building a youth track at Herman Park in Suttons Bay, adding a 2.5-mile single track for biking along the Leelanau Trail, connecting trails between Suttons Bay and Peshawbestown and improving the Leelanau Trail Fourth Street trailhead.
Festival Foundation adds officials
TRAVERSE CITY — Festival Foundation officials recently selected the 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Officers include Rebekah Lynch, president; Brett Fedorinchik, past president; Meredith Hawes, president elect; Kim White, treasurer; and Jeff Needham, secretary. The new board members are Kelli Kaberle, Cheryl Wieber and Cherry Industry Liaison Jessica Alpers. The Festival Foundation Board of Directors, doing business as the National Cherry Festival, manages the Iceman Cometh Challenge, Cherry-T Ball Drop and the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K Race.
Meet the candidate
TRAVERSE CITY — The public is invited to the campaign kickoff for Linda O’Dell at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at F&M Park. O’Dell is a candidate in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 1st District. Former Michigan 1st District candidate Matt Morgan will introduce her.
Loal caregiver recognized for work
TRAVERSE CITY — Esther Tabberer, an employee of BrightStar Care of Northern Michigan, was recently honored with the 2019 Caregiver of the Year award. Tabberer was chosen as the Midwest Region Finalist. Joanne Pretz nominated Tabberer, of Traverse City, for taking care of Pretz’s 93-year-old father.
Call for arts and crafts vendors
TRAVERSE CITY — Art and craft vendors are needed for the Woodcreek Community Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Set up is from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15. Booths cost $30. Space is limited. Registration: 231-421-9271; yodercm@earthlink.net.
