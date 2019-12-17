Community in Brief: 12/17/2019 Stephanie Shomin Stephanie Shomin Community News Reporter Author email 51 min ago Pop-up shop SUTTONS BAY — A holiday pop-up shop is open from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Moraine Shop and Studio. Kristin MacKenzie Design presents wrapping paper, notepads, calligraphy kits and more. Toile & Stripes provides handmade clothing items. Tags Pop-up Shop Needle Arts Club Software Commerce Wrapping Paper Notepad Kit Clothing Calligraphy Moraine Shop Stephanie Shomin Community News Reporter Author email Follow Stephanie Shomin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Obituaries Duff, Carol passed away peacefully in Grayling on Dec. 13, 2019. RICHARD, Daniel Jan 1, 1973 - Dec 11, 2019 CONWAY, Wanda Jul 3, 1941 - Dec 12, 2019 DIEHL, Margot Mar 16, 1934 - Dec 4, 2019 ANDERSON, Robert Nov 2, 1927 - Dec 13, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuman legs found in carry on, and other TSA stories at Cherry Capital AirportPolice release details of brutal killingTraverse City pastor accused of embezzling more than $500K found deadUPDATE: Leelanau County body could be that of missing TC womanBig Tree hunters find largest specimens across region, stateUPDATE: Maple City man charged in woman's slayingUPDATE: Missing TC woman killed, hidden in Leelanau CountyRecreational marijuana: Traverse City could extend opt-out soonerAsian carp in Illinois waters press toward Lake MichiganElmwood apartments proposal shelved Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Record-Eagle Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.record-eagle.com. Follow us on Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.