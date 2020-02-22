ISEA earns grant
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association received an $80,000 two-year grant from DTE ENErgy Foundation.
DTE directs $25,000 toward matching scholarships for the ISEA Schoolship program and $15,000 for programming on the Detroit River.
TART donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club recently awarded a $60,000 grant to TART Trails for its Boardman Lake Loop project.
Some of the donation goes toward installing half-mile markers around the loop.
TART is working to complete the 1.8-mile stretch of the trail, which will connect NMC University Center, Logan’s Landing and Medalie Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.