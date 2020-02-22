LAKE ANN [mdash] Elvin "Bud" LeRoy Pettigrove, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Lake Ann. He was 93. Bud was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Miriam, for 66 years before she passed to her rest on Dec. 25, 2014. Bud and Betty were lifelong Seventh Day Adventists and members of…