Census program scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area March 17 program at Traverse Area District Library is canceled. All library events were removed from the calendar until April 15 because of coronavirus concerns.
Family program meeting
BENZONIA — Learn about the Shared Family Care program at noon March 19 at Grow Benzie. Families in Benzie and Manistee counties are eligible for the program. Mentors are needed to assist children separated from their parents because of divorce, death, homelessness or custody issues. Work includes transporting a child or parent to and from Grow Benzie Thursday mornings or evenings. Lunch is served. RSVP: sjsharedfamilycare@gmail.com.
Track Club run
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club continues the Trail Series at 6 p.m. March 19. Meet at Earthen Ales for a 5K run through the state hospital grounds. Bring snowshoes if needed.
Adult laser tag called off
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library canceled its After Hours Laser Tag, which was set for March 20. Contact: 231-932-8500.
‘Peter Pan Jr.’ production
ELK RAPIDS — Cherryland Middle School students present “Peter Pan Jr.” at 7 p.m. March 20 and 21 at Elk Rapids High School. A 3 p.m. show is available March 21 and 22. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Contact: 231-264-8108.
Music scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale offers scholarships for band, orchestra, voice, guitar and keyboard students in grades seven through 12. Students may be home-schooled or attend a private or public school in the five-county area. They should have studied music for a least one year. Awards fund lessons, music camp, summer programs or instrument purchases. Applications are due March 20. Auditions are April 18. Questions: robbie.kafcas@gmail.com; 810-824-6002.
Concert postponed
LELAND — Canadian singer-songwriter Lynn Miles' March 21 concert at the Old Art Building is delayed because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers hope to reschedule in September. More information: 231-941-8667.
Area school supports farms
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Schools partners with Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and Health Department of Northwest Michigan to support farm-to-school programs. Current projects include planning school gardens and farm field trips. Goals include getting more veggies and fruits from local sources and educating students about where foods come from. The schools received a USDA Farm to School Grant in July. Email l.demoor@nwhealth.org to get involved with the Farm to School Coordinating Team.
Vendor space available
TRAVERSE CITY — Vendors are needed for the Woodcreek Summer Arts and Craft Show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6. Indoor booths and tent spaces are available. Cost is $40 with electricity. The subdivision is off South Airport Road. More information: 231-943-1051; rosebud1236@excite.com.
