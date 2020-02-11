Renewable energy discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power hosts Burlington Electric Commission Board Chair Gabrielle Stebbins at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Grand Traverse County Government Center. Stebbins speaks about ways to achieve a 100-percent renewable energy goal.
Journalism discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The next ConsiderThis discussion covers “Journalism as the Fourth Estate” from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Speakers: Traverse City Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne, IPR News Director Noelle Riley and Northern Express Writer Patrick Sullivan.
Great Lakes book discussion
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a discussion about the book “The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Author Jerry Dennis is available to answer questions. Everyone is welcome, even if they did not read the book.
Stroke club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts financial planner Vicki Beam during its meeting from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Presbyterian Church. Beam presents about “Family Love Letters,” which record information people should know if their loved one dies. Attendees receive a copy of the booklet. More details: 231-935-6380.
Historical presentation
BENZONIA — Local historian Steve Harold presents “Louis Sands: A Lasting Legacy” at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. Sands worked as a lumberman and later operated sawmills in Manistee, Lake City and Canada. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
Senior theater production
TRAVERSE CITY — Aged to Perfection, a senior readers’ theater group, presents “Love Through the Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Old Town Playhouse. The short plays include memories of the 17th to 21st centuries. Admission is by donation.
Climate workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby offers the free Climate Advocacy Workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn how to build political will that leads to effective climate solutions. Refreshments are provided. Sign up at Eventbrite.com.
Active Shooter Training
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office leads the Active Shooter Training from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn safety tips and how to handle workplace violence. Registration is not required.
Health department receives grant
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 recently received a $250,000 Michigan Health Endowment Fund grant. The department plans to start the Prescription for Health program at nine area facilities, including Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. The program allows adults who are at risk or have chronic diseases to purchase fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables with vouchers.
Class of 1980 reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1980 hosts its 40th reunion at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Park Place Hotel. All Central and St. Francis classmates and friends from 1976-1984 are invited. General admission is $50. Drink tickets are $4. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com. Questions: jody.madion@gmail.com.
