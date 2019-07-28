Onekama Days set for Aug. 1-5

ONEKAMA — Onekama Days are set from Aug. 1-5. Events include the Bell’s Brewery Tap Takeover from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Blue Slipper Tavern.

Live music from The Flying Toasters Friday and Saturday starts at 9 p.m. at Portage Point Resort.

Kids can fish from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at Village Park.

Other activities include community yard sale, craft beer tasting, car show, parade and more.

Bumble bee presentation

BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area presents ART: The Wonder of Bumble Bees at 1 p.m. Aug. 1.

Learn about the creatures and go for a hike to photograph the bees. Cost is $5 per person.

Free movie screening of ‘Loving Vincent’

FRANKFORT — A free showing of “Loving Vincent” starts at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Oliver Art Center.

The PG-13 film covers the last days of painter Vincent van Gogh.

Road work begins Aug. 5

FIFE LAKE — Michigan Department of Transportation begins sealing road cracks Aug. 5 on U.S. 131 near Fife Lake, Kalkaska and Cadillac.

The $381,000 project is expected to last until Sept. 28. Daytime, single-lane closures and traffic shifts occur daily.

College essay workshop set

TRAVERSE CITY — Tenth, 11th and 12th graders are invited to the College Application Essay Boot Camp Aug. 6-8 at the NMC University Center.

Local writer Molly Korroch teaches how to hook the reader, highlight personal accomplishments and more. Cost is $79.

This course is offered through a partnership with the National Writers Series. Registration: 231-995-1700.

Class of 1969 reunion

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1969 celebrates its 50th reunion Aug. 9-10.

A casual gathering is set for Friday night at Lucky Jack’s.

A golf tournament occurs Saturday at Interlochen Golf Course.

The day also includes a high school tour and dinner at the Elks Lodge.

More information: 231-313-4455; tcclassof69.org.

High schools rank in challenge

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School (No. 1,150) and West Senior High School (No. 1,649) recently ranked in the top 8 percent of high schools in the nation on the Jay Mathews Challenge Index.

The index takes the number of Advanced Placement, international baccalaureate or Cambridge tests given at a school each year divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year.

