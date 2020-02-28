Ink to End Lyme
TRAVERSE CITY — Pinups and Needles hosts the national Ink to End Lyme event on Feb. 28 at 604 Grant St. Choose a tattoo design and prepay online. Twenty percent of each tattoo supports Lyme disease research. Call 231-493-5045 for an appointment.
Local students on quiz show
TRAVERSE CITY — Round one of “Quiz Central” features Traverse City St. Francis High School versus Onaway at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 on WCMU Public Television. St. Francis students Annie Myler, Mason Litwiller, Ryan Schmidt and Ellie Mugerian compete for a two-year, $4,000 room and board scholarship to Central Michigan University.
