Magazine drive
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts the annual magazine drive throughout September. Donations help with the cost of the library’s magazine and newspaper subscriptions. Call 231-276-6767 to learn more.
Suicide awareness events
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwoods Tattoo hosts its second annual suicide awareness event from Sept. 1-7. Part of the proceeds benefit local organization Tears From Daniel, which aims to end mental health stigma. Call 231-922-8631 for an appointment.
Ohana Tattoo Parlor offers the “Get Inked for Prevention: Semicolons” fundraiser starting Sept. 2. Half of sales from semicolon tattoos support the Traverse City Out of the Darkness Walk. Questions: 231-642-5044.
Children’s House receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City recently presented the Children’s House with the 2019 Community Beautification Award. The Montessori school was recognized for its landscape design, which includes a labyrinth, Zen garden, cutting garden for flower arrangements, vegetable beds for lunches and a greenhouse.
Local quilter displays piece
PADUCAH, Ky. — American Quilter’s Society accepted Ellen Meeker, of Traverse City, as a contestant at AQS QuiltWeek in Kentucky from Sept. 11-14. Her quilt “Milkweed” is on display with almost 700 other quilts from around the world. Contestants compete for monetary prizes. The exhibition is open to the public. More details: 270-898-7903.
Volunteer docents needed
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court seeks volunteer docents to lead visitors and school groups through its Learning Center exhibition gallery. Responsibilities include demonstrations and assisting at events. Requirements include working at least eight hours per month, interviews and background checks. Interested volunteers should attend the information session from 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the center. Contact: 517-373-5027; drenovskyr@courts.mi.gov.
National park seeks interns
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is recruiting up to three fall and winter interns to assist with snowshoe field trips, weekend hikes, social media and more. The fall internship runs mid-October to mid-December and the winter session goes from early January to mid-March. Interns receive a daily stipend, government housing and volunteer uniform. Experience working with elementary students is preferred. Send a cover letter, resume, two references and letter of recommendation to slbe_education@nps.gov or mail to 9922 W. Front Street in Empire, MI 49630. The deadline is Sept. 16.
Michigan Youth Arts grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Youth Arts, on behalf of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, offers two grants for the 2019-2020 school year. Michigan K-12 schools can receive up to $500 from the Arts and Culture Trek award, which supports transportation costs for an arts or culture field trip. The application deadline is Oct. 18. The Arts Equipment and Supplies grant offers up to $1,500 for classroom materials. Applications are due Nov. 1. More details: 248-545-9200; jennifer@michiganyoutharts.org.
