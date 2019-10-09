Brackett Road closed Oct. 9
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closes Brackett Road from Lautner to Bennett from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Motorists should find another route while crews replace the culvert.
One-day lane closure on Garfield Road
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closes the southbound lane of Garfield Road from Voice Road to south of Slocum Road on Oct. 9. Drivers should expect delays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Breast cancer fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Subie Guys, Inc. hosts the Brakes for Breasts fundraiser through the end of October. Ten percent of proceeds from brake pad and shoe work support the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund. The auto repair shop is located at 2427 Rice St. Contact: 231-941-8062.
Pro bono services for Native American communities
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Indian Legal Services was selected to receive a Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant from the Legal Services Corporation. The $181,084 award will provide pro bono services to low-income Native American communities. MILS plans to increase legal education and legal representation in rural and remote areas.
Latka to receive leadership award
TRAVERSE CITY — Bill Latka, a filmmaker and environmental advocate, will receive the 2019 Milliken Leadership Award from Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. Latka is a social media strategist and website designer for the Michigan Climate Action Network, Oil and Water Don’t Mix and Friends of the Mackinac Bridge.
Nonprofit hosts families
TRAVERSE CITY — International nonprofit Bethany Christian Services recently surpassed 10,000 hosts through its Safe Families for Children program. One-hundred seven of those children went through the Traverse City office since 2013. The program provides an alternative to foster care and aims to prevent family separations.
Voting information available
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area encourages people to get informed about the Nov. 5 election at vote411.org. Read the mayoral and Traverse City Commission candidates’ responses to questions, learn about the Brown Bridge Trust Fund proposal and find polling locations and hours.
AmeriCorps works locally
TRAVERSE CITY — An AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps team from Iowa works with Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and its partners through early November. Projects include habitat restoration and trail building, including turning a Boy Scout camp into a nature preserve.
Writing scholarship contest open
INTERLOCHEN — The Virginia B. Ball Creative Writing Scholarship is open to students who will be in ninth through 12th grade during the 2020-21 school year. Students may submit fiction, poetry, personal essay or memoir, screenwriting or playwriting samples. A full-tuition scholarship to Interlochen Arts Academy is available for the winner. Applications are due Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.