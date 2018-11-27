Firehouse Subs opens Wednesday
TRAVERSE CITY — Firehouse Subs will open its first Traverse City restaurant Wednesday at 3664 N. U.S. 31 S.
The restaurant is under the ownership of Firehouse Subs franchisees Sean Hoffman, Kenneth Hoffman and Adam Earle. This is the fifth restaurant for the Hoffman brothers and the first for Earle.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The franchise donates to local public safety organizations through its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The foundation has granted more than $869,000 in Michigan, according to a release. The brand has more than 1,145 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
JMG students attend national event
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Students in the Jobs for Michigan Graduates program attended the Jobs for America's Graduates National Leadership Conference Nov. 15-18 in Washington, D.C. The local JMG program is coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works.
Dylan Bertram, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School in the automotive technology program at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District's Career-Tech Center, and Haley Gilland, who is in the Out of School program in Kalkaska, were two of the five northern Michigan JMG students to attend the conference. Students from Lake City, Manistee and Petoskey were also among the more than 600 students at the conference, according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works.
Church hosts talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rev. John Behr will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at St. Sebastian Orthodox Christian Missionary Church. Behr will discuss the second-century writings of Bishop Melito of Sardis, which were found in the 1940s. Register online or call 231-946-4220.
Youth invited to submit plays
TRAVERSE CITY — High school students can submit one-act plays for the annual Young Playwrights Festival at the City Opera House. Each script should be nine to 12 pages and feature four characters or fewer.
Submissions are due Dec. 14 and semifinalists will be announced in February. The six finalists work with theater mentors, win $100 and see their play performed in April. Questions: 231-941-8082; ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
