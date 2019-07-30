Benzie Women Who Care
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will meet Wednesday, July 31, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at the Mills Community House, upper level, in Benzonia. The group presented a total of $10,300 to Benzie Senior Resources for their Meals-on-Wheels Build-a-Van fundraiser after its April meeting. For more information contact benzie100wwc@gmail.com, Susan Goff at 231-882-9373 or Mary Kay Stemple at 231-352-8123.
‘Straws’ screenings
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids presents a free screening of the documentary “Straws” at 2 and 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Donations are accepted.
Boat building program
BEULAH — Benzie Area Historical Society offers the “Crystal Lake Woodies and Michigan Boat Building” program from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2. View a collection of vintage racing and wooden power boats from the 1930s as well as accessories. A presentation starts at 7 p.m. Donations benefit BAHS. More information: 231-882-5539.
Book signing
NORTHPORT — Authors Chris Byron and Tom Wilson sign their book “Historic Leelanau: Recognized Sites and Places of Historic Significance” from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at Woolsey Airport. This occurs during a fly-in event. Donations are collected for Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society.
‘Stuff the Bus’ event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army hosts “Stuff the Bus” from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the local Walmart. Shoppers receive lists of school supplies that they can purchase and drop off in the collection bins on their way out of the store. People can also purchase items from the Traverse City registry via the Walmart website. Volunteer opportunities are also available. Contact: 231-946-4644.
Volunteers needed
PORT HURON — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum seeks volunteers for its booth at the Michigan Lighthouse Festival. People are needed to work from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 at Point Aux Barques Lighthouse, north of Port Huron. Email info@grandtraverselighthouse.com to get involved.
Vintage boat display
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Boats Above the Boardwalk goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3. View the vintage vessels in the Boardman River along Grandview Parkway. Nautical merchandise and some boats are available for purchase. Talk to owners, learn about boating and more. More details: billmanny11@gmail.com.
Benzie County roadwork
BENZONIA — Michigan Department of Transportation begins resurfacing and adding rumble strips on M-115 on Aug. 5. The work stretches along the highway from the Manistee/Benzie County line north to the U.S. 31 intersection. The $1.7 million project is expected to last until Sept. 21. Motorists should plan for daytime, single-lane closures.
Creation event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its Maker Space from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 5. Kids are invited to use their hands to make a tree.
Health department earns award
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 recently earned the Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Gold Award from Michigan Breastfeeding Network. The department complies with the Federal Break Time for Nursing Mothers law. It serves Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.