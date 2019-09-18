Climate event
TRAVERSE CITY — Lynne Van Ness hosts a climate event from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Open Space. Environmental agencies provide information handouts and speakers include Holly Bird, a Native American attorney, and Bill Latka, of Oil and Water Don’t Mix.
Sportsman’s Club breakfast
FIFE LAKE — Walton Junction Sportsman’s Club members serve breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at 11207 E. County Line Road. Adults eat for $7, kids for $3. Proceeds fund scholarships, hunter safety classes, local nonprofits and raising brown trout for the Manistee River.
Cars and Coffee
TRAVERSE CITY — MFD Classic Motors hosts Cars and Coffee from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at 1701 Park Drive. Enjoy Roaster Jack coffee, snacks and vehicles.
Fall risk assessments
TRAVERSE CITY — Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers hosts an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. The event includes seminars, free balance testing and balance classes. The center also offers fall risk assessments from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22. More information: 231-932-9014.
Library celebrates 75 years Sept. 21
LELAND — Leland Township Library celebrates its 75th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21. Lifelong Leland resident and library volunteer Cherri VanZee shares the history of the library. Cookies and cake are served. The Inland String Band plays music starting at noon.
Pet treat tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — Tractor Supply Company hosts a pet treat tasting from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21. H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue is available for pet adoptions. More information: 231-943-4062.
Trailer tour
EMPIRE — Tin Can Tourists hosts an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at Indigo Bluffs Resort. Tour about 30 vintage trailers and coaches from the 1950s to 1980s.
Fitness studio opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Movement In Action gyrotonic studio hosts its grand opening from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at 148 E. Front St., second floor. Learn about the exercise and enjoy refreshments and snacks.
Arts exhibition opens Sept. 21
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center opens the “Michigan Now: Annual Juried Fine Arts Exhibition” with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21. Fifty-eight artists from around the state showcase their paintings, drawings, photography, ceramic and other media. View the artwork through Nov. 9.
Short story readings
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan short story authors Lisa Lenzo and Jack Driscoll read together from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Horizon Books. Lenzo wrote “Unblinking” and Driscoll penned “The Goat Fish and The Lover’s Knot.”
Peace event
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace hosts its third annual event from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Open Space. Listen to speakers and music, and then march through downtown Traverse City. This event occurs for the International Day of Peace, which is Sept. 21 this year.
Fall family event
LAKE ANN — Almira Historical Society invites the community to its “Family Fun and Music at the Museum” from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 22. The event includes live music on the porch, children’s games, cider, doughnuts and apples. Bring a musical instrument, if desired.
Retirement event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a retirement open house for library Director Gail Parsons Juett from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Refreshments are provided.
Three college scholarships awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Branch of the American Association of University Women recently awarded three $2,000 scholarships. Brittney Collins, of Cedar, received the Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship to continue studying biology, health and society at the University of Michigan. Lara Tongue, of Traverse City, earned the Zimco LLC Scholarship to study speech and language pathology at Calvin University. Carrie Dunklow, of Lake Leelanau, obtained the AAUW-TC Branch Scholarship. She is enrolled in the criminal justice administration master’s program at Ferris State University.
Man held in alleged sex assault of child at school
ANN ARBOR — Authorities say a man sexually assaulted a child inside a secluded part of a Michigan middle school while the building was open for a meeting.
The Ann Arbor News reports 44-year-old Johnathan James Green of Ann Arbor was arrested last week on charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 13 and accosting a child for immoral purposes. He’s jailed, pending future hearings.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Tuesday from Green’s public defender.
Ann Arbor police say Green, who didn’t appear to have any association with the school or the child, allegedly went into Scarlett Middle School on Sept. 9 and coerced the child to go to a secluded part of the school.
Police appeal fails in fatal shooting of pit bull
JACKSON — An appeals court says a lawsuit can proceed against police in the fatal shooting of a pit bull inside a Jackson home.
A Jackson officer walked through the front door without knocking and encountered a dog named Kane. The dog dashed down stairs and growled before it was shot in 2014.
There’s no dispute that Officer Matthew Peters didn’t have a warrant to enter the home. He had a court order to find a man who needed medication, but that person didn’t even live at the address.
Peters says he reasonably believed he had entered a common area in the building, not an apartment. But that argument was rejected Tuesday by a federal appeals court.
The court says a jury can decide if a growling dog was an imminent threat.
