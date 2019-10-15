Parkinson’s support meeting
SUTTONS BAY — Parkinson’s Network North meets at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Leelanau County Government Center. This afternoon support group features a harvest potluck. Rolls and soup are provided; bring a dish to share. Reservations: 231-645-4992.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The 17-piece NMC Jazz Big Band performs with the Jeff Haas Trio from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at West Bay Beach. Admission is free.
Comedy production
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players present “The Long, Hot September” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 at Glen Lake Church. The comedy, set in a rural small town, is about two people who are convinced into a relationship by friends. Admission and refreshments are free.
Book drive
TRAVERSE CITY — People can drop off new or gently used children’s books and chapter books to Eastern Elementary School until Oct. 18. Fourth graders are collecting texts for patients and family members at Munson Manor, a hospitality house.
Exhibition opens Oct. 18
ELK RAPIDS — Join the artists for the opening reception of “WILD” at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Light refreshments are served. All are welcome to this free event. View the paintings and sculptures through Nov. 9.
Classic opera showing
WILLIAMSBURG — The
Music House Museum presents the 1925 silent film “Phantom of the Opera” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19.
Andrew Rogers plays the Wurlitzer theater organ to accompany the showing. General admission is $16. Seniors pay $14, students $5. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Annual church conference
GAYLORD — Michigan Conference of United Methodist Women sponsors the 40th annual Mission u of the North Oct. 21-22 at First United Methodist Church. Workshops cover discipleship, Haiti missions, resurrection and other topics.
Cost is $65 and includes three meals. An offering benefits the Outreach Youth Program at New Heart United Methodist Church in Saginaw. Registration: 989-429-9418; missionuofthenorth@yahoo.com.
Millage discussion
LELAND — The Early
Childhood Development
Committee hosts a forum
at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Old
Art Building. Learn and ask questions about the early childhood development services millage, which is on the Nov. 5 ballot. More information: 231-256-9106.
Choir welcomes newcomers
NORTHPORT — Village Voices welcomes new singers to its weekly rehearsals, which begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Northport Public School. High school students and adults may join. Choral experience is not necessary. Membership is $25. Questions: 231-386-1168.
Technology seminar
KALKASKA — New Tech Seminars are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Kalkaska County Library. Each event highlights something new in technology, whether software, applications or devices.
Achievement award nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services seek nominations for the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award.
This honors attorneys, judges, caseworkers, court staff, agency employees, nonprofit members or others who serve and support Michigan children and families. Nominations are due Oct. 25. Questions: 517-373-1067 or HendersonE@courts.mi.gov.
Fall Campus Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone is invited to attend Fall Campus Day Nov. 8 at the NMC University Center.
People can select three classes from a variety of categories: business, cooking, finance, fitness, technology, global issues and more. Cost is $29. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Call for vendors
TRAVERSE CITY — Art and craft vendors are needed for the Woodcreek Community Holiday Arts and Crafts Show, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Set up is from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15. Booths cost $30. Space is limited.
For registration details, call 231- 421- 9271; yodercm@earthlink.net.
