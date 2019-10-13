Community nominations sought
TRAVERSE CITY — Art Van Furniture opened its “Inspiration Lives Here in Our Community” program. Customers may nominate individuals who positively impact others. Winners receive a $1,000 gift card and are entered for a chance to win a home makeover. Nominations are due Oct. 14. More details: Artvan.com/community.
Author reading
ELK RAPIDS — Thomas McGuire reads from his latest novel “Steller’s Orchid” at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Elk Rapids District Library. The book follows a man’s 1924 trip to remote Alaskan islands to find an orchid.
Award ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC student Brinda Earnest will receive a scholarship from the Information Systems Security Association Grand Traverse Chapter at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at NMC Parson Stulen Building. The $2,500 Privacy & Information Security Educational Scholarship supports Earnest’s cybersecurity education. This is the first award for the chapter.
Climate group meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Central United Methodist Church. Newcomers may arrive 15 minutes early for an introduction to the group. More details: 231-499-6747.
Scrap and Yap session
ELK RAPIDS — The Scrap and Yap goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lighthouse Community Center. Bring scrapbooking supplies to this free event. Internet is available for digital projects. Registration: 231-632-5832.
Books for local classroom
TRAVERSE CITY — Central Grade School fifth grade teacher Heather VanStratt will receive 150 books through the Subaru Loves Learning Program and Serra Cares Initiative. The American Association for the Advancement of Science selected the books, and Subaru of America made this donation possible.
Gun safety discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Gun Owners for Safety hosts a discussion at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Sleder’s Family Tavern. The group supports gun violence prevention laws while respecting the Second Amendment. RSVP: GunOwnersForSafety@gmail.com.
IAF talk on Asia
TRAVERSE CITY — The next International Affairs Forum features James Zumwalt at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Milliken Auditorium. Zumwalt presents “Asia Rising: Will Japan remain America’s unsinkable aircraft carrier?” Tickets are $15 at the door. Admission is free for students and educators. More details: 231-995-1844.
Climate science talk
ELK RAPIDS — John Wierenga discusses “Climate Science: Past and Future” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Elk Rapids District Library. Registration: 231-264-9979.
Steven Page in concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Steven Page brings his Discipline USA Tour to the City Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Page, formerly of the Barenaked Ladies, performs songs from his fifth solo album “Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II.” Tickets start at $25. Box office: 231-941- 8082.
Student films screened
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Arts Academy screens students’ documentaries and short films at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Kirkbride Hall. Films by local alumni are also featured. Tickets are $26 for adults and $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Silent film showing
SUTTONS BAY — View the silent film “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Bay Community Theatre. Chicago band Gramps the Vamp plays live music to accompany the showing. All tickets are $15. Box office: 231-271-3772.
Michigan Youth Arts grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Youth Arts, on behalf of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, offers the Arts and Culture Trek grant. Michigan K-12 schools can receive up to $500 for transportation costs of an arts or culture field trip. The application is due Oct. 18. More details: 248-545-9200; jennifer@michiganyoutharts.org.
