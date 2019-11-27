Disability awareness event
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s Phi Theta Kappa hosts “To Be Seen and Heard” from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Osterlin Building. Area agencies and Michigan Rehabilitation Services provide resources and information about community services. Refreshments are available.
Flu shots available
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 staff encourage individuals and families to get their flu vaccination at the Kalkaska County health department. Shots are especially recommended for children, pregnant women, people ages 65 and older and people with other health issues. Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
GIS class
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative offers a free geographic information systems course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at NMC Parsons-Stulen Building. K-12 teachers and community organizations may learn GIS skills and resources using local data for place-based learning. Registration: CNester@schoolship.org.
